“I was coming home practically naked” – Woman who claims her 75 chain mail dress collapsed in nightclub accuses retailer of “calling her fat”

A woman who claims her 75-year-old evening dress “broke” at a nightclub on New Years Eve accused an online fashion retailer of “calling her fat.”

Destiny Campbell, 21, recounted how she was forced to return to her hotel partially naked and humiliated.

She traveled to Liverpool to celebrate with friends at a nightclub, but just after midnight, two hours after putting on the chainmail dress, said she started to fall apart.

Destiny – a size 10/12 – left the crowded club while trying to protect her modesty.

She said the only part of the dress that remained intact was the neck.

Destiny, a sales and marketing consultant, paid 75% for Sorelle UK’s mid-rise silver dress in November and said she couldn’t wait to wear it.

But when she reached out to them for a refund and to complain, she says she was even more humiliated when the company told her she should have gone ‘size up’.







(Image: Kennedy News and media)



Sorelle UK claimed it was not considered a manufacturing defect that the dress was “broken into several pieces” – and photos showed Destiny previously “very happy” with her purchase at the party.

It wasn’t until she threatened to take further action that she was promised a full refund.

Sorelle UK then confirmed that the dress would be discontinued.

Destiny, from Derby in Derbyshire, said: “I knew I would be away for a long time because it was New Years Eve so I felt pretty comfortable in the dress. I wanted to look good.

“We went to the club and an hour and a half later my friend told me to look down and my breasts were falling out of the dress.

“I was trying to hold the stocking so my breasts didn’t come out.

“Suddenly the lower part of the skirt came off. Everything came apart, I’m not exaggerating.







(Image: Kennedy News and media)



“My friend left the club with me and I walked home practically naked, holding my breasts with my thong and my butt hanging down.

“Men were approaching me and trying to touch me. I was in a strange town and I was vulnerable. It was awful, everyone would have seen it. It was embarrassing and I felt humiliated. “

Destiny has revealed screenshots of subsequent messages it exchanged with Sorelle UK.

The company, although they did not make a plus size in the dress, told her, “It is a rhinestone dress that should be handled with care and it should also be loose like in the photos of all models. on our website, we would have suggested to choose the size above.

“It also doesn’t tear like that into as many pieces as it doesn’t in the other photos.

“Unfortunately, this seems to have been dealt with heavily with [sic] and we cannot fix this problem. “

Destiny told Mark in messages, “Are you taking the fuck?

“Do I look like a fat person?” Oh my God. Basically you just called me fat which is so wrong.







(Image: Kennedy News and media)



“The dress came loose from me trying to hold everything together as I ran frantically home so people wouldn’t see me naked.

“As a supplier, you have a duty to make sure your dresses are made correctly and with care. I’m not an idiot and I know how to take care of a delicate dress, so don’t insult me.

“If you are not willing to give me a full refund, I will take this matter to court immediately and go through my bank to claim my money.

“I will also inform the public of the incident and that people should no longer buy from you.









“Don’t insult me ​​by saying that I manhandled him when I just went to a club. You should be able to go to a club and dance normally or whatever and a dress doesn’t fall on you? That’s ridiculous.”

Sorelle UK replied: “We never said or implied that you were (sic) fat.

“You ordered a size M because we don’t make a big fit in this dress. The dress looks like it is ripped on one side only.

“The dress looks good on you and we will stop making this dress because of this accident.”

After several more posts and Destiny sharing their experience on social media, the retailer agreed to issue a full refund.







(Image: Kennedy News and media)



She said, “Are they trying to say I’m fat? They don’t know what weight or mental health issues I have. It’s not pleasant.

“I’ve gained weight since I was 18 but I’m not fat. I felt like they were saying I shouldn’t be carrying their stuff.

“They don’t even sell a size larger and the website doesn’t recommend sizing above it. I bought a stand and am a stand. It’s so unfair.

“People say that’s what happens when you buy a cheap dress – but it was 75.”

A spokesperson for Sorelle UK apologized and blamed the initial responses to Destiny on a “temporary customer service agent due to Covid”.

They said: “We advised the customer like all businesses should that we suggest taking a size in this dress style as it is supposed to sag in the back as it has a hood like the models and all photos of our customers who are tagged on Instagram.

“Unfortunately we only go up to a size medium in this dress style because it fits very small and that’s all our supplier does.

“The customer was obviously very happy with her purchase of the dress to receive it, take pictures and wear it on New Years Eve flawlessly.

“A manufacturing defect would have been a tear in the seam, but the dress was then pulled and broken into several pieces, so it is not considered a manufacturing defect.

“However, we provided the customer with a full refund when this was reported to a manager.

“The first responses were a temporary customer service agent due to Covid and we apologize for any misunderstanding.

“We also ditched this dress because of it.”