Legendary Desmond Haynes named head coach of West Indies men’s cricket team

Saint John (Antigua):Big hitter Desmond Haynes has become the new head coach of the West Indies men’s cricket team.

The 65-year-old former opener has replaced Roger Harper and will be in charge until June 2024, a period that includes two T20 World Cups, the ODI World Cup and the Test World Championship final.

“Being a coach is a thankless task, but a vital role in our cricket system and I am honored to be appointed,” Haynes said in a statement released by Cricket West Indies (CWI).

“I have always stated that I will help West Indian cricket in any way I can and see this as an opportunity to do so. I am committed to performing my duties in a fair and professional manner.”

Haynes scored 7,487 points in 116 tests and played 238 ODI for the West Indies between 1978 and 1994, in which he won the 1979 World Cup and was also the team’s captain in four tests.

“His knowledge and experience in cricket is second to none, and I have no doubts that Desmond is the right person for the right job at the right time,” said CWI President Ricky Skerritt.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors and all stakeholders, I wish Desmond every success as he begins his important leadership role, which begins immediately.

“I also want to take this opportunity to thank Roger Harper and Miles Bascombe for their commitment and integrity as they served on the Group for the past two years.”

