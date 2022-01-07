Fashion
Legendary Desmond Haynes named head coach of West Indies men’s cricket team
Saint John (Antigua):Big hitter Desmond Haynes has become the new head coach of the West Indies men’s cricket team.
The 65-year-old former opener has replaced Roger Harper and will be in charge until June 2024, a period that includes two T20 World Cups, the ODI World Cup and the Test World Championship final.
“Being a coach is a thankless task, but a vital role in our cricket system and I am honored to be appointed,” Haynes said in a statement released by Cricket West Indies (CWI).
“I have always stated that I will help West Indian cricket in any way I can and see this as an opportunity to do so. I am committed to performing my duties in a fair and professional manner.”
Haynes scored 7,487 points in 116 tests and played 238 ODI for the West Indies between 1978 and 1994, in which he won the 1979 World Cup and was also the team’s captain in four tests.
“His knowledge and experience in cricket is second to none, and I have no doubts that Desmond is the right person for the right job at the right time,” said CWI President Ricky Skerritt.
“On behalf of our Board of Directors and all stakeholders, I wish Desmond every success as he begins his important leadership role, which begins immediately.
“I also want to take this opportunity to thank Roger Harper and Miles Bascombe for their commitment and integrity as they served on the Group for the past two years.”
Read all the latest news, trends and entertainment news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find the latest and upcoming tech gadgets online at Tech2 Gadgets. Get tech news, gadget reviews, and ratings. Popular gadgets including specifications, features, prices and comparison of laptops, tablets and mobiles.
Sources
2/ https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/sports-news/legendary-desmond-haynes-appointed-lead-selector-for-west-indies-mens-cricket-team-10266241.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]