New York could make history with fashion sustainability law

While similar legislation regarding due diligence is debated in the European Union, and while Germany, France, Great Britain and Australia have laws requiring human rights and slavery due diligence, there is no general legislation in any country governing the fashion industry’s larger social and environmental actions and forcing change . In 2010, California adopted the Supply Chain Transparency Act, which deals with modern slavery, in 2019 banned the sale of new fur products and last year passed the Garment Workers Protection Act, but New York law focuses on the manufacturing side of the business, at large. Fashion is one of the least regulated industries, said Maxine Bdat, founder of the New Standard Institute. Part of the reason is that its sprawling supply chain can include multiple countries and continents. As a result, sustainability efforts vary widely. Imposing government regulation would regularize the declaration and ensure that there is no competitive disadvantage in doing the right thing, Bdat said. While many brands increasingly recognize their own responsibility for climate change and human rights abuses, efforts to rectify the situation have been left to companies and an assortment of non-government watchdog consortia like the Fair Labor Association, which deals with salary issues; and Higg, which deals with supply chain reports. They can vary considerably. Ralph Lauren, Kering, LVMH and Capri Holdings, for example, are among the companies that have already committed to using the Science-Based Targets Initiative, a carbon emission reduction tool created by the CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute and the World Wide Fund for Nature. But Shein didn’t hire her Senior environmental, social and governance (ESG) manager until December. There is often a knee-jerk reaction from companies against the idea of ​​regulation, Ms Bdat said, noting that many stakeholders were consulted during the drafting of the fashion law, including retail brands and manufacturers such as Ferrara, which is based in the garment district and has approved the bill. But, she continued, even the auto industry, which initially rebelled against fuel efficiency standards, has now embraced them.

