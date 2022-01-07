Everything you need to know about the different styles of wedding dresses

If you’ve never really worn an evening dress before, it can be really intimidating trying to find out about the different styles, fits and materials that can be used on a wedding dress and there is nothing worse than of trying to find the dress of your dreams while feeling really unprepared.

This guide has everything you need to know about all of the different styles of wedding dresses, including which body shapes work with which dresses and what all the names mean. These pointers will help you navigate the wonderful world of wedding dresses, so that you come out to the other side having found the dress of your dreams to wear on your perfect day.

How to choose your wedding dress style

Any bride-to-be will tell you that finding the perfect wedding dress was one of the most important things to find in the months leading up to the day, but what they won’t always admit is that it can. be incredibly stressful trying to find the right shapes and styles of wedding dresses to suit their figure.

With countless styles of wedding dresses on the market at any given time, it can often be difficult to know where to start. You will also sometimes find that the style of dress you set your sights on for your big day turns out to be nothing like the dress you actually fall in love with. So it’s no wonder that it all can be a bit stressful, but it’s also a great reason why wedding dress stores offer Prosecco when you book to try on dresses!

Types of wedding dresses

There are 9 main styles of wedding dress that are recognized around the world.

Fishtail wedding dress

What body shape is suitable for a fishtail wedding dress?

The fishtail wedding dress works well for hourglass figures as the structure of the dress fits tightly at the bottom and the flares outward to the bottom, which showcases this type of shape beautifully.

What is a fishtail wedding dress?

As the name suggests, a fishtail dress is slim around your upper body and flares out at the bottom of your calves.

A line wedding dress

What body shape is suitable for a line wedding dress?

The A Line dress is suitable for all body types and can hide any areas you are not comfortable with. It works especially well for pear-shaped ladies who work very well with this style as it grazes the hips and makes the waist appear much smaller, while emphasizing the bust.

What is a wedding dress online?

The A Line wedding dress got its name from the fact that it looks like the letter A when worn, as it has a structured fitted bodice all the way to the waist, then transforms into a fuller skirt up to the waist. ‘hem.

Empire Line Wedding Dress

What body shape is suitable for an empire wedding dress?

An empire wedding dress is usually suitable for slimmer brides with a small bust or petite brides who want to add height to their frame. However, the empire line wedding dress is also ideal for apple-shaped women, as the structure of the dress means that it is more forgiving around the legs and the middle, so it is perfect for hiding areas in the middle. problems.

What is an Empire wedding dress?

This style usually has a high waist that sits just below the bust, so this is the type of dress to go for if you are aware of bumps and bumps and don’t want to have to think about the parts that you don’t. not like. on your big day.

Princess wedding dress

What body shape is suitable for a princess dress?

Their fit means there is no size set on a princess dress which means the dress hugs all the curves and looks amazing on women with bigger busts. Another great thing about Princess line wedding dresses is that they suit all body types as they don’t cling to areas that some women might want to avoid accentuating.

What is a princess wedding dress?

Despite what you may think, princess line dresses are not the same as ball gowns because a princess line dress has seams that start from the top of the dress to the hem and are long. and curved.

Wedding dress with spaghetti straps

What body shape is suitable for a spaghetti dress?

A spaghetti strap wedding dress can look really stunning, however, it’s not a trend that a lot of people can pull off easily. Since spaghetti straps are much thinner than a normal dress strap, if a bride is slightly more curvy, wearing spaghetti straps can sometimes make a woman appear taller than she actually is due to the small size. size of the strap in relation to the upper body. Spaghetti strap wedding dresses would be ideal for those who have a very petite or even athletic figure to add a different look to the wedding dress.

What is a spaghetti strap wedding dress?

As the name suggests, a wedding dress with thin straps is cut at the bust and held by thin straps that go over the shoulder. The body of the dress also tends to be fitted.

Ball Gown Wedding Dress

What body shape is suitable for a ball gown?

These types of wedding dresses are great for almost any body type as they can cover any areas that brides may find too curvy or they can add curves to brides who may have a more athletic figure. The only body type that maybe should avoid large prom dresses are very petite brides, as these types of dresses can make a petite figure appear to be very crowded with fabric and look the wrong way. dress / body.

What is a ball gown wedding dress?

Ball gown wedding dresses are the most classic and timeless style of wedding dress, featuring a fitted upper body and a puffy skirt.

High neck wedding dress

What body shape is suitable for a high neck dress?

This type of dress would generally suit a bride who is quite slim and with a longer torso, as a higher collar on a dress can make a torso appear shorter and slightly taller.

What is a high neck wedding dress?

High neck wedding dresses are making a huge comeback. They are usually paired with a lace bodice and sleeves for an incredibly classic look. But a high neck wedding dress will also work in a solid color, like black or burgundy, if you want to make a statement, as the torso will be elongated by both the fit and the color of the dress.

Backless wedding dress

What body shape is suitable for a backless dress?

Many women with wider shoulders try to avoid a halter neck wedding dress because they think it will bring attention to this area. However, wearing a gorgeous halter neck dress can actually add balance to the neck and shoulder area and make the shoulders look slimmer and more proportionate. Backless dresses are also perfect for women who have medium to large breasts and can actually be a good way to minimize the bust area if a bride feels like she’s slightly too heavy, because again , this lengthens the appearance of the torso and adds proportions.

What is a backless wedding dress?

The backless wedding dress is defined by its neck line, which consists of a single strap that goes around the neck. The body of the dress is generally fitted.

Wedding dresses with sleeves

What body shape is suitable for a dress with sleeves?

Sleeveless wedding dresses are actually perfect for brides who are petite or are slightly aware of their arms, as the size and tailoring can be tailored to each bride’s preferences and most body types can suit a woman’s preference. wedding dress with sleeves.

What is a wedding dress with sleeves?

The trend for sleeved wedding dresses seems to have increased further in recent years, with many brides wanting to replicate the Kate Middleton wedding dress of 2011. In our opinion, adding sleeves to a wedding dress (especially lace sleeves) adds a real touch of elegance to a wedding dress and is reminiscent of wedding dresses from centuries ago.

Two piece wedding dress

What body shape is suitable for a two-piece dress?

For brides who are confident in their body but maybe have different sizes at the top and bottom, a two-piece wedding dress can be the perfect solution. They can also be a great way to make a chic and modern statement. However, a two piece wedding dress will expose your belly, so make sure you are confident enough to do that on your special day.

What is a two-piece wedding dress?

While it might not be your first thought to choose a two piece wedding dress, you would be surprised at how gorgeous they are; usually made up of a smaller top half and a longer flowing skirt, they are not immediately recognizable as two separate pieces, as they still look incredibly stylish but add a slight touch of difference to a dress. married.

What color of dress?

If you are sure what style you want for your wedding dress, then think about the color. As a bride, you don’t always have to wear the traditional white dress. Here are some popular color options for wedding dresses.