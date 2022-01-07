Fashion
5 fashion trends you’ll see everywhere in 2022
Earlier this week, we discovered the beauty trends that should take over this year, but what can we expect from the fashion world?
While fashion trends tend to change quickly, there are a few that you can get ahead of now before they take off with the help of a stylist. Fashion expert Melissa Garcia joined the 3rd Hour TODAY to share the trends you should expect to see this year, for every family member. From men’s gorpcore to kids’ sherpa, Garcia has the scoop on the hottest looks and how to style them.
Read on to find the trends before everyone else and shop for the easy-to-achieve looks.
Gorpcore fashion trend for men
Gap corduroy track pants
A look inspired by hikers and nature lovers, the “gorp” in gorpcore refers to the term commonly used to refer to the trail mix: Good Ol ‘Raisins and Peanuts. The look focuses on functional clothing that incorporates earth tones, quilted fabrics, hiking-style beanies and boots, according to Garcia. These jogging pants have that outward-inspired feel and are all about comfort, but with the refined look of corduroy.
Nordstrom Quilted Hooded Jacket
Down jackets are another winter fashion statement that is part of this trend. You can find this style in a range of colors, including navy blue and olive green, to fit into any wardrobe.
Pearl fashion trend for women
Charter Club Plus Size Faux Pearl Detail Cashmere Sweater
These are not your grandmother’s pearls! Pearl embellishments are also making an appearance in the fashion world and this sweater is another piece that combines style and functionality. You can find it in black or white and pair it with everything from skirts to pants.
Sherpa and flannel trend for kids
Gap Teen Sherpa Hoodie
The sherpa that once lined your snow boots is now a true fashion statement. This plush hoodie is made from 30% recycled polyester for a cozy feel.
Real Me Offline Aerie High Waist Pocket Leggings
Leggings aren’t going anywhere in 2022. For girls, they continue to act as a versatile pair of stockings that can be styled in ways other than lounging or working out.
Fashion trend bangs for women
Faux Suede Fringed Vice Leja Mini Skirt
Fringe is also making a comeback this year. Incorporating it into your outfits can be as simple as a trendy skirt like this, or a jacket with fringes.
