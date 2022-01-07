Fashion
Had to come home naked when my dress collapsed in a club then the store shamed me saying I should have ‘taken the size’
A CLUBBER was humiliated after her dress fell apart at a party, forcing her to come home naked – only for the retailer to “imply she was fat” by saying she should have bought a size bigger.
Destiny Campbell, 21, was forced back to her hotel hugging her exposed breasts and with her thong on display after her dress suddenly collapsed on New Years Eve.
Destiny, who wears a size 10/12, quickly left the crowded club and rushed to her hotel while trying to protect her modesty, but said the only part of the dress that remained intact was the neck.
The distraught 21-year-old paid 75 for the silver dress in a mid-size Sorelle UK in November, and said she couldn’t wait to wear it.
But when the sales and marketing consultant contacted Sorelle UK for a refund, she said she was even more humbled when the company told her she should have gone ‘size up’.
Sorelle UK has claimed it was not considered a manufacturing defect that the dress had been “broken into several pieces” and the photos show the customer “very happy” with her purchase at a party before it happened. happen.
It wasn’t until Destiny threatened to sue the company and expose them on social media that they were finally promised a full refund and assured that the dress would be discontinued.
Destiny, from Derby, said: “We went to the club and an hour and a half later my friend told me to look down and my breasts were falling out of the dress.
“I was trying to hold the stocking so my breasts didn’t come out.
“Suddenly the lower part of the skirt came off. Everything came apart, I’m not exaggerating.
“My friend left the club with me and I walked home practically naked, holding my breasts with my thong and my butt hanging down.
“Men were approaching me and trying to touch me. I was in a strange town and I was vulnerable. It was awful, everyone would have seen it. It was embarrassing and I felt humiliated. “
I came home practically naked, holding my breasts with my thong and my buttocks dangling.
Screenshots of messages exchanged between Destiny and Sorelle UK show that the company declares that it does not accept returns of worn items.
The messages read: “This is a rhinestone dress which should be handled with care and it should also be loose according to the photos of all models on our website, we would have suggested choosing the size above.
“It also doesn’t tear like that into as many pieces as it doesn’t in the other photos.
“Unfortunately, this seems to have been dealt with heavily with [sic] and we cannot fix this problem. “
Destiny told Mark, “Are you taking the ***? Do I look like a fat person? Oh my God. […] You just called me fat, which is so wrong.
“The dress came loose from me trying to hold everything together as I ran frantically home so people wouldn’t see me naked.
“As a supplier, you have a duty to make sure your dresses are made correctly and with care. I’m not an idiot and I know how to take care of a delicate dress, so don’t insult me.”
Men approached me and tried to touch me. I was in a strange city and I was vulnerable.
A spokesperson for Sorelle UK said: “We advised the customer, as all businesses should, that we suggest taking one size up in this dress style as it is supposed to fall to the back because it has a hood like the models and all our customer photos tagged on Instagram.
“Unfortunately we only go up to a size medium in this dress style because it fits very small and that’s all our supplier does.
“The customer was obviously very happy with her purchase of the dress to receive it, take pictures and wear it to NYE flawlessly.
“A manufacturing defect would have been a tear in the seam, but the dress was then pulled and broken into several pieces, so it is not considered a manufacturing defect.
“However, we provided the customer with a full refund when this was reported to a manager, the first responses were a temporary customer service agent due to the covid and apologized for any misunderstanding, we have also discontinued this dress because of this. “
