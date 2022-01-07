The latest fashion trend of Generation Z sees the return of the “twee aesthetic” popularized in the 2000s

Over the past couple of years, baggy jeans, crop tops and ’90s slogan tees have become a must-have look for Gen Z fashionistas.

But now it looks like another retro trend has caught the attention of stylish social media users, with the ‘twee’ aesthetic – made popular in the late 2000s and early 2010s – that should be favored. This year.

The style, paired with celebrities like Zooey Deschanel and Alexa Chung, involves looking quaint and quirky, often wearing vintage clothing that looks straight out of a Wes Anderson movie.

Taking inspiration from mod styles from the 60s and 70s, the ‘twee’ aesthetic includes colorful tights, oversized collars, shift dresses, cardigans, blouses, polka dots and bows.

The ‘twee’ aesthetic, inspired by mod styles of the 1960s and 1970s, including cardigans, tights and shift dresses, is expected to take over in 2022. German influencer Mina unveiled her brown beret and slip-on dress vintage on Instagram.

French influencer and model Fauzia embodied the trend in a brown leather satchel handbag, vintage dress and boater hat

French influencer Sarah, who lives in London, shared her stylish oversized cardigan, vintage camera and leather satchel bag

Popular shoes include ballet flats and Mary Janes, while fringes, knee socks, satchels, round-rimmed glasses, berets, hats, and headbands are all part of the aesthetic.

And it wasn’t just the clothes associated with hipster style, the social phenomenon involved fashionable millennials bragging about their love of vintage cameras, cult movies, indie bands, typewriters and teacups. .

Celebrity stylist Miranda Holder, who founded The Feel Good Fashion Coach, told FEMAIL that while recreations of previous fashion eras are common, shoppers are “desperate” to adopt a more feminine look after the pandemic.

“We’re used to the concept of circular fashion, and you should definitely expect re-enactments of the 70s, 80s, 90s and so on as we flock to another fashion week season to see the latest catwalk creations, ”she said.

British fashion influencer Grace Surguy showed off her vintage white knit cardigan and hair clips on Instagram

“But recently, social media apps like TikTok have been speeding things up at an unprecedented rate, and it’s not uncommon to see micro-covers of trends that have only been cold in our closets for 5 to 5 years. 10 years like the twee trend and you just have to flip through fashion tok or bloggers on Instagram to see how popular it is right now. ‘

She added that the once hipster trend has turned into an accessible style with shops in the high streets teeming with frilly collars and bulky kits.

“After the past two years which have been largely marred by the pandemic, we are desperate to step out of our loungewear and embrace whatever makes us feel more feminine,” she said.

“Although the twee movement was originally a popular aesthetic among hipsters, it has now made it mainstream and every retail outlet worth its salt offers versions of grandma’s cardigans, patterned tights, Peter Pan collars, ruffled blouses and much more. .

She added that a rise in the vintage movement, spurred by consumer interest in sustainability, means it’s easy for a twee-loving fashionista to find second-hand clothes.

Vintage Inclined unveiled one of its festive knits with an on-trend ruffled Peter Pan collar

Anita Lo, owner of Clara’s Box, a vintage fashion and antiques boutique, agreed that shoppers are looking for the “chic and preppy look” now that students are returning to the classroom and workers are returning to the office.

“They want to take off their comfortable outfit worn during the lockdown and try something different,” she said. “As for vintage fashion, the trend has picked up in the ups and downs, but they are becoming more accessible than ever on the main street.

“Also, there have been a number of successful movies and TV series in recent years that have sparked interest in vintage fashion. The new Downton Abbey film is due out soon, for example.

“As an expert in vintage fashion, I would recommend pairing real period pieces with modern fashion. For example, a 50s dress with a leather jacket and Converse / your favorite ballerina shoes, or an embroidered 40s blouse with skinny jeans.

“You can also go twee fashion with full vintage outfits, but to avoid looking awkward, choose tight-fitting items that complement your figure. “

The trend was unleashed on TikTok, with two hashtags gaining 33.1 million views and several older users posting their looks from the early 2010s – using in 2008 a song by Deschanel’s indie duo She and Him.

The trend also seems to be making a comeback on the catwalks, with designers like Miu Miu leading the way with knits and ruffled collars taking center stage in the brand’s latest collection. A model walks the runway during the Miu Miu as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Molly Goddard features aspects of the ‘twee’ style in her collections, often including platforms or teacup-shaped dresses, while Richard Malone’s SS22 collection involved tights in shades of blue and green.

In Marc Spitz’s 2014 book “Twee: The Gentle Revolution in Music, Books, Television, Fashion, and Film” he described “the twee ethic” as a “total renunciation of” cool. “

Molly Goddard showcases aspects of the ‘twee’ style in her collections, often including platforms or teacup dresses (right during London Fashion Week February 2020) while Richard Malone’s SS22 collection involved stockings in blue and green (left during London Fashion Week in September 2021)

“The Twee tribe has already proven to be very delicate,” he writes. “Perhaps the trickiest of all, join.

“Unlike punk or hip-hop, an aspiring tribal Twee can’t do it just by cutting their hair or flipping their baseball cap. You have to read a lot and, in general, alone.

“You have to make friends with your Crosley turntable and record collection, your Criterion collection, your 33 1/3 books and your cut and glued photos of movie stars and dead authors. Getting out of society is not enough.

“Once you get outside you really have to study. Twees can’t get into the fray unless they have a lot of story in their head, or at least on their devices: they’re Jeopardy! competitors, boning on Felt, the Swell Maps, Judee Sill, Anne Sexton, Michael Gondry, Peanuts, Roald Dahl and The Phantom Tollbooth.

“And you don’t just need to know about these bands and books and filmmakers; you have to formulate an aesthetic around them.