Strictly pro Amy Dowden stuns in wedding dress – 2 years after postponing her big day



















January 07, 2022



Chloe Best

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Amy Dowden shared photos of herself wearing a wedding dress

Amy dowden wowed fans as she posed in a fairytale wedding dress Thursday, more than 18 months after being forced to put her big day on hold. GALLERY: Check out romantic wedding and engagement photos from the pros Strictly the Come dance strictly The professional dancer looked stunning in a maxi dress from wedding dress designer Laura May Bridal, and even asked her friends and followers for their thoughts on which style they liked best. Loading the player … WATCH: Amy Dowden reveals her sadness over marriage annulment “With or without sleeves? Loved shooting for @lauramaybridal yesterday! More dress photos to come! I was very excited for my big eeekk day! ” Amy captioned the photo series. The bride-to-be wore a one-of-a-kind wedding dress that ticks all the trends for 2022, featuring a corseted waist, a flowing skirt and gorgeous colorful floral details. Amy Dowden stunned in a floral wedding dress Amy also revealed that the dress can be worn in two different ways, as a strapless dress or with the addition of removable puff sleeves, and she shared her famous friends’ opinion on which style they prefer. MORE: 6 Big Wedding Dress Trends For 2022 SHOP: 10 wedding dresses at reduced prices in the January sales “Sleeeeeeves,” former Strictly contestant Stacey Dooley wrote, adding a flame emoji. Michelle Visage agreed, “With. Fairytale.” Meanwhile, Judge Strictly Motsi Mabuse and professional Dianne Buswell both said Amy was “beautiful.” The Strictly Pro asked fans if they prefer him sleeveless or sleeveless Amy has been engaged to her fiance Ben Jones since a New Years Eve party in late 2017, and they were due to tie the knot in July 2020, but had to postpone their big day due to the coronavirus pandemic. Amy had previously opened up to her fans in a heartfelt video where she revealed that the next day should have been her wedding day. Speaking directly to the camera, the 31-year-old said: “So today should have been my last day as Miss. Obviously, it’s not really a few mixed emotions. I should. now be on my way to the cottage with my bridesmaids and family … spending the night together playing games and probably me being really nervous … my last night as a Miss! “ The star continued, “Ben would have been on his way to the other chalet… obviously we would have stayed apart! But I guess we have all of that coming. Emotions really mixed up every hour… I would have done that or I wonder how I would have felt. ‘” Are you planning your wedding? Sign up for the all new HELLO! bride guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspirations, and real life stories straight to your inbox.

