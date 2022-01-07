New York Fashion Act to test brand appetite regulation for sustainability





The willingness of major fashion brands to support sustainable development regulations is about to be tested in one of the industry’s largest markets. On Friday, a coalition of nonprofits, businesses and activists announced the Fashion Act, an ambitious bill that could put New York City at the forefront of efforts to hold fashion accountable for its environmental impact and labor law violations in its supply chains. The bill was sponsored by New York State Senator Alessandra Biaggi and Assembly Member Anna Kelles, who presented it for consideration by the State Assembly. Stella McCartney, who has positioned herself as a champion of better regulation for the fashion industry, has already supported the motion. It was slated to launch for its SoHo brand store in New York City, but the rapid spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant has pushed it online. Policies need to be in place to control our industry, McCartney told BoF last summer, a week after delivering the same message to a group of the world’s most powerful leaders at the G7 summit in Cornwall, England . Certainly, the industry has not been left on its own, she said. Companies that want to do the right thing right now are at a competitive disadvantage. The Fashion Act aims to make the sector much more responsible. If passed, the current proposal would tighten supply chain due diligence and environmental disclosure requirements for any brand doing business in New York City with global revenues of over $ 100 million. Its supporters say the legislation would create a level playing field for brands that are already investing in more responsible operations. Companies that want to do the right thing right now are at a competitive disadvantage, said Maxine Bdat, director of the nonprofit New Standard Institute, which led The Fashion Act. I was hopeful and expected industry to back this … this will make it clear who is speaking and who is ready to act. The regulatory push builds on efforts already underway in Europe and the United States, signaling growing scrutiny of an industry that has resisted scrutiny for decades. While high-profile labor scandals and growing consumer interest in sustainable products have encouraged big brands to face their negative impact in recent years, the response has largely been limited to high-profile commitments, but no. binding, to do better. The result has been slow progress, despite the growing urgency to tackle fashion’s contribution to climate change (studies estimate the industry’s emissions to be between 2% and 10% of the global total) and to clean up the chains. opaque procurement that allows unethical business practices. Increasingly, environmental and labor advocates within industry have pointed to stricter regulatory requirements as a key lever to drive change. What is in the fashion law? The bill would bring greater accountability to brands with global sales of over $ 100 million that operate in New York City. He calls out: Clear, common and transparent reports on energy, greenhouse gas emissions, water, plastic use and chemicals management.

Binding science targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with efforts to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Mandatory supply chain due diligence to prevent and remedy labor abuse at the factory level.

Potential penalties of up to two percent of annual revenue for non-compliance.

