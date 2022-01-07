And just like that, costume designers talk about belts and kickbacks – WWD

As fans and enemies of “And Just Like That” continue to rain praise or criticism, costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago have turned their attention to a new collaborative belt collection. Accessories, after all, can be armor or adornment, and the duo are adept at maximizing their use.

First socially friendly and then professionally connected, the two shared an easy relationship in a recent interview about their new business, how they stay away from social media reactions, why “Sex and the City” upsets people and allegations against Chris Noth.

Together with Los Angeles-based belt company Streets Ahead, they are now launching a dozen belts online. “Our use of belts is something we’re very devoted to, even obsessed with. During a fitting, we have a full rack of belts by color. It’s just a benchmark for so many female characters, ”Rogers said. “It kind of pulls together just like having a bow on a Christmas package. And everyone wants a size.

The Roger belt, a black style with eyelets that Sarah Jessica Parker wore in the 2008 movie “Sex and the City”, garnered a lot of consumer attention and “helped send the message that they were belt-crazy. “said Rogers. (Parker sported it again in the HBO Max reboot of the series.) “It works so well with so many different things and it’s something that SJ fell in love with. There is kind of a punk rock side, ”Santiago said. “In the fittings of the film, we came back to it again and again. We had a saying for it. SJ would say, “Roger that. “

The fans apparently agreed. They “went crazy about it and all these different companies brought it down,” Santiago said. The new collaborative line, labeled “Out on the Town, Up or Down,” will cost consumers between $ 69 and $ 395. It is also sold wholesale.

Accepting that their “And just like that” mission might be seen as unenviable given how fervent people are about the show and the characters, Rogers said with a laugh, “It’s almost like, ‘How dare you? “… if we had left where the show came from and the enraged fandom came to us, we would have been crippled.

A safeguard came from an embellished bubble they created on the board. Instead of the “standard little closet with a standing mirror,” they created a dressing room gem with a full-length Hollywood-style vanity mirror that “provided an environment to be free, not to judge and not to be. censorship”. Rogers said. “And we didn’t pay attention to what was going on on social media. As much as we could, we kept the blinders on, because it’s brutal.

She added that an “And Just Like That” costume account on Instagram constantly has posts from people with scathing reviews of scripts or characters they don’t like. “It’s very negative. Thank goodness we had these beautiful belts to keep us sane.

After scouring the stores for belts for the reboot, they often picked them up from vintage stores, which had the widest variety and the most interesting styles. When Streets Ahead approached them, Santiago said they were playing in part because the belts put a look together. “I sort of think of the belts as waist bracelets,” Rogers suggested.

Molly roger

Courtesy photo

The fact that Streets Ahead was a family business and a Made in USA operation was a double victory, they said. Costume designers aim to do more collaboration, including non-sartorial ones. Home is a possibility, as evidenced by the tufted pillow they embellished with embroidered appliqués for Parker’s apartment in “And Just Like That.” “We love the stuff at home. It’s a natural bookend or a partner with a costume [design]”said Rogers.

Regarding recent reports that actress Cynthia Nixon may be picky or precise about what she wants in terms of fashion, Rogers said, “A lot of really seasoned actors and actresses have been in the business since then. so long that they have a shortcut … “Oh, that won’t work”, because you’ve just had enough adjustments to know it. For us, everyone was so excited to to be back it was like the best high school reunion it could be. Everyone was just ready to go.

More recently the cast and crew have faced a bigger problem. Last month Chris Noth, who plays “Mr. Big,” was charged with sexual assault and sexual misconduct by four women. After the first two women made their allegations, the actor released a statement describing the accusations as “categorically false.” Variety reported this week that Noth has been cut from the upcoming “And Just Like That” finale.

Danny santiago

Courtesy photo

Santiago declined to comment on the allegations. Rogers said, “The only thing I feel comfortable saying without letting myself dry is [that] it really saddens me to hear news like that. I was very sad about it.

As to whether the allegations had ever been a problem on set, Rogers said never and Santiago said no.

Rogers continued, “Just like Willie [Garson, who played Stanford Blatch] to transmit was a lot to manage and process. It was also a loss. We had just had a big fitting with Willie. We had made all the outfits he would need for 10 episodes. He was totally in the canister with all his clothes on. It was just very painful.

Returning to fashion, costume designers talked about what drives consumers to shop. For Rogers, that means buying green, vintage and recycled items. “People really like to feel good about their purchases. “

And buying small and local, like supporting local businesses and Made in USA brands, is important, Santiago said. “Small businesses like Streets Ahead are a family business. The whole family is involved. These are the types of businesses that people want to support right now.