These are the most trashy fashion trends that celebrities love





These celebrities think they’re rocking high fashion, but it’s actually hot nonsense. Whether it’s wearing looks inspired by tacky lingerie or bringing back the horrific ‘whale tail’ of the early 2000s, A-listers get an F rating from almost anyone with an ounce of taste. , really, for their blatant fashion faux pas. Read on to find out about today’s hottest trends and the stars who just can’t stop wearing them. Bra tops Underwear as outerwear was daring in the 1980s. Now, it’s time for the ever-copper bra top to have its moment on the fashion cup block. Someone told Kourtney Kardashian, 42, who brought the New Years bust first, draping her chest in a dazzling bra rather than a real shirt. The befitting side-eye style echoed the $ 690 Prada denim bra that actress Emily Ratajkowski, 30, sadly wore during the summer. Bra-as-shirt repeat offender Megan Fox, 35, regularly rocks underwear like a top that always turns heads, but for all the wrong reasons. Left to Right: Emily Ratajkowski, Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox wearing bra tops. TheImageDirect.com, kourtneykardash / Instagram, DIGGZY / SplashNews.com Whale tail The whale tail trend is a 2000s fashion failure that now gets an unwanted second act, thanks to otherwise stylish mermaids like Teyana Taylor, 31, Kim Kardashian, 41, and the rumored girlfriend Julia Fox, 31, was recently spotted. Don the classy clothes on a date night with Kanye West in New York on Tuesday. The thong underwear serves as the centerpiece of the look, giving the world a glimpse of the panty suspenders as they perfectly hug the hips of the wardrobe villain. Fanny-driven fashion has racked up over 50 million views on TikTok, but maybe A-listers shouldn’t take their fashion tips from the app that gave us the Milk Crate Challenge. Left to Right: Julia Fox, Teyana Taylor and Kim Kardashian show off their whale tails. Taylor is pictured with model Winnie Harlow. KWJF / BACKGRID, teyanataylor / Instagram, kimkardashian / Instagram Neckline cutouts Peek-a-boo is a fun game for kids. But peek-a-boob is a tasteless style trend popularized by so-called trendsetters such as Bella Hadid, 25, Kendall Jenner, 26, and Kate Hudson, 42. Neckline cutouts, meant to deliver an alluring glow of skin, often make an upscale outfit look undone and cheap. Rather than trying to make cutouts work, fashion influencers should eliminate this mess entirely. From left to right: Bella Hadid, Kate Hudson and Kendall Jenner model the necklines. Gotham / GC Images, John Phillips / Getty Images, kendalljenner / Instagram Transparent body stockings What do Megan Thee Stallion, 26, Larsa Pippen, 47, and Kylie Jenner, 24 have in common? A gross yen for wearing see-through bodystockings. The skinny, form-fitting ensemble tragically reappears as a wardrobe staple among celebrities and socialites. A revealing reboot of the sticky jumpsuit Britney Spears popularized in her 2004 music video Toxic, the see-through bodysuit leaves little to the imagination and also leaves little hope for the future of high-end fashion. Last year, Spears made the toxic choice again when she took to Instagram in a velvet leopard version. Left to Right: Kylie Jenner, Megan Thee Stallion and Larsa Pippen wearing see-through tights. Gotham / GC Images, theestallion / Instagram, BACKGRID Corsets tops To top off our fashion flops, the corset top that turns your stomach. The belt-shaped shirt that has gone viral on social media thanks to style influencers like Normani, 25, Dua Lipa, 26, and Irina Shayk, 36, does a lot to tighten the waist, but does little to bring a class to his own. see. From left to right: Normani, Irina Shayk and Dua Lipa wear corsets that have gone viral on social media. normani / Instagram, Neil Rasmus / BFA.com, dualipa / Instagram

