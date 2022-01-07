Swap.com selects FIND.Fashion for AI-powered product searches





FIND.Fashion technology aims to make searches more efficient by emphasizing emotion in user actions. Credit: Business Wire. US-based online second-hand goods retailer Swap.com has partnered with fashion retail platform FIND.Fashion to provide shoppers with new intelligence-driven visual search capability artificial (AI) on its mobile application. FIND.Fashion technology combines data with emotion recognition to help customers find products. Antonio Gallizio, Board Member and Chief Commercial Officer of Swap.com, said: Some shoppers don’t know exactly what they want, they just know that Swap is a good place to find it cheaply. The addition of FIND.Fashion visual search makes it easier to find what they want right now, and makes the shopping experience easier, faster and more engaging. “We know this because buyers who use search are more satisfied with their purchases and find more products on our site than they inevitably buy. FIND.Fashion’s technology focuses on emotion rather than textual entries or historical data, which are often affected by changing tastes and seasons. The technology eliminates the need to describe products verbally and allows customers to search visually, which the company says increases the likelihood of finding a particular product. FIND.Fashion CEO and Co-Founder Heikki Haldre said: We are delighted that Swap.com customers are enjoying the visual search of FIND.Fashion products with emotional gratitude and that we have been able to help the company to exceed their e-commerce goals in such a short time. time. “There’s no question that visual search throws textual search out of the water. Chicago-based Swap.com was founded in 2012 and supports the buying and selling of used goods. The company claims to be one of the largest online consignment and thrift stores in the United States. Last year, US fashion retailer Express launched Express Community Commerce, a social commerce platform for fashion enthusiasts who want to style, inspire and earn commissions. The platform is part of the Express EXPRESSway forward strategy.

