Why do you need the go anywear dress

A dress that can take you anywhere is the holy grail of fashion. Maybe because we all know it’s rarely about the dress, and more about the trust of the wearer. I would expect Beyoncé to be able to put a paper bag in and carry it to a picnic / party / pool: with shoulders back and a megawatt smile on her face, the shed swings it.

Here’s the good news: Whether or not you trust a superstar, there really is is a dress that can take you anywhere, mainly because it’s summer and this dress looks just as good over a bikini on the beach as it does in a bar or hanging out around the house.

It all comes down to the shape (loose) and details (pretty but minimal). We’ve heard the Americans have gone wild over something so adaptable during the lockdown. The so-called nap dress was comfortable enough to relax on, but respectable enough to receive a take out delivery.

Slightly Victorian and looking like a nightie, New York-based label Hill House Vintage registered the name and says their Nap Dress® is designed to be pretty enough to be worn all day and all night. And then there was the locking dressing gown, again a spacious and decorative style for lounging that was presentable enough to take you to a Zoom conference as well.

Locked in or not, fashion seems to have taken the idea of ​​loose-equal-versatile and made use of it. Since the ’70s, when caftans, muumuus, and djellabas were the thing, we haven’t seen so many flowy, waistless dresses. While they may be part of the dressing gown hangover, they need a new nickname.

The most useful item of the summer is the Go Anywear dress. New Zealand-based Anna Murray de Laing explains her design criteria for the Celeste Popover ($ 335) which is possibly the most stylish version I’ve ever seen: worn after the shower at the end of the day for a sophisticated laze around . ”

Sweeping freely from shoulder to shin, it is made from Tencel voile that looks and behaves like silk. Elegantly monastic, it has just a hint of decoration in the smocking around the neck.

Gregory’s Kimono Sleeve Lasana Dress ($ 599) in Sunflower Yellow makes an equally long and strong statement, accented with a ruffle on the skirt.

Ruffles and tiers are a theme, softening the silhouette of longer dresses. Check out the Long Linen Moonbeam Gown with Ruched Straps at Twenty Seven Names ($ 450) or the Ketz-kes Whirlwind Dress ($ 185), which takes tiers and gives them a swirl-worthy asymmetrical slant.

Dressed in cotton jersey, Warehouse’s H&H Slub Tiered ruffled midi dress lends a sportswear touch that could never be mistaken for sweatpants. And there’s a rally on the Lost and Led Astrays Vault Dress ($ 455) that adds bulk rather than bulk.

Cut down on the length, however, and the gathered tiers make for an entirely different look. The Cut Loose Linen Dress with Pockets at Hej Hej ($ 285) and the Witcherys Button Trapeze Dress ($ 180) look like a sweet doll but still fulfill the GAD mandate: no belt, perfectly roomy, and a dream come true. to wear if you are heading to the pool, dining out or lounging on the sofa.

Finally, perhaps the most universally wearable / comfortable / cool GAD option: the Kyra midi dress from Australian brand Daughters of India. Fairtrade certified and ethically produced in small factories in India, this company works on a slow fashion model rather than collections, they release dresses when the design is ready.

Images of their flowing flower dresses keep popping up on my social media. Last week my neighbor appeared on her doorstep wearing one. At first she wasn’t convinced (I’m not used to wearing something so waft), but then she didn’t want to take it off.

With slightly puffed sleeves and the kind of slightly flowing hem that makes you want to twirl, it comes in solid colors and wispy Indian block prints that create vintage bohemian chic.

Daughters of Indias Designer / Owner Megan Pentland aims to produce comfortable, feminine designs for women of all ages and sizes. Not only is this dress suitable for breasts from A to H, but it is also suitable for maternity, nursing and timeless.

The reason for their recent increase in demand for this dress they attribute to a very important quality: versatility.