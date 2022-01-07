Mohamed Salah among three finalists for FIFA Men’s Player of the Year





The Egyptian has been named one of the last three players in contention to be named FIFA’s Best Male Player of the Year for 2021 after 12 scintillating months Video upload Video unavailable The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel Play now Liverpool 2021: Anfield woes, sensational Salah and rout at Old Trafford

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah has been named to the final three-man list for FIFA’s best male player of the year for 2021. The Reds striker is in illustrious company alongside the two other nominees of Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski and five-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, now Paris Saint-Germain. The original shortlist contained 11 names including Karim Benzema, Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Jorginho, Neymar, N’Golo Kante, Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo as well as the aforementioned trio. It has since been slashed to leave three of the deadliest scorers currently active in European football, although the end of the year has gone in contrasting directions. HAVE YOUR WORD TO SAY! Who was the best male player of 2021? Comments below











Lewandowski has started the 2021/22 campaign exactly where he left off last season, finding the net 19 times in just 17 games so far this season for Bayern. Messi, however, has had a year of two halves after spending the first six months at his beloved FC Barcelona where he carried the Catalans for much of the campaign. After 21 years of wearing the famous red and blue stripe, the Argentine was forced to pack his bags after Barcelona mismanaged their finances so much that they could no longer afford to keep their best player ever. As a result, the Argentinian ended up at French giant Paris Saint-Germain where things hardly turned out the way many would have imagined. Messi has only scored one league goal in the French capital, with his other five goals all in the Champions League against rivals from other countries. This could work in Salah’s favor in terms of being crowned the winner, as the Egyptian has more goals in the league than his two rivals.













Picture: Getty)

Salah’s brilliance has been on display on several occasions throughout 2021, especially in the 2021/22 season opener where the 29-year-old scored two wonderful goals within a fortnight of each other. . The first came in a crucial clash with title rivals Manchester City at Anfield as Salah appeared to have the ball stuck to his boot as he made one of football’s most expensive backlines look stupid. The second came 13 days later in the 5-0 rout at Watford as Salah produced a near carbon copy of City’s goal to leave the Hornets in awe. The virtual awards ceremony will be broadcast live from FIFA headquarters in Zurich on January 17, 2022, where the winner of the best male and female player will be crowned. Read more Read more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/salah-liverpool-fifa-best-player-25884498 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos