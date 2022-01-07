Dress for Success Greater Orlando to Empower More Women and Grow Community with DeVos Family Donation

ORLANDO – In 2015, Victoria Brantley, originally from Orlando, was in her final semester at Everest University in Tampa. She had a very competitive internship interview up for grabs at the time. There were 60 candidates vying for the post.

While surely motivated and confident in her talent, she recognized that in order to make a good first impression on the hiring manager, she needed to be a little more polite.

A little help on that couldn’t hurt, she told herself. It was then that she discovered a non-profit organization called Dress for Success, located in 160 cities around the world, including Orlando. Their mission, which is to empower women to achieve economic independence, seemed inspiring and matched her needs and goals.

Without much hesitation, she reached out, which turned out to be one of the best decisions she’s ever made. Brantley, through Dress for Success mentoring and professional wardrobe building, landed this internship. Now, a few years later, she holds a master’s degree and is thriving as a business leader.

Just walking in I was a nervous wreck because I didn’t know what to expect, she recalls. It wasn’t like you got a gift. It’s like a helping hand. So you get this A1 service. You get customer service. You are not treated like someone who is unemployed.

Brantley now lives by the Dress for Success tagline, Going Well, Going Strong. So incredibly grateful for the mentorship she received as a client, she is now one of the mentors in the program. In addition to all of his other current activities, Brantley sits on the board of directors of Dress for Success Greater Orlando, which has served an average of 800 to 1,000 women each year since its inception in 2001 and recently received $ 10,000 in funding. the DeVos family as part of their 30 Grants for 30 Years initiative.

The boutique, located on the Orange Technical College campus in Winter Park, has everything a woman needs to dress for work, including suits, shoes, belts, bags and jewelry.

Renita Hunt, Executive Director of Dress for Success Greater Orlando, was elated when she heard about the DeVos family donation, which will help many more women get started.

The Orlando community is our only way to survive, she said. It’s great. With the grant that we receive, over 250 women will be affected by this money, and that comes down to how much it would cost us to get a costume in retail and shoes.

It’s about empowering women, developing the Orlando community, and supporting families. This is what we do. When I said earlier, we help moms, that’s what it is at the end of the day. When she has a job and is stable, we know from research that their children are thriving in school. They pursue higher education and also prosper in life.

Hunt and Brantley will represent Dress for Success Greater Orlando in Sunday’s Orlando Magic game against the Washington Wizards at Amway Center, where they will be honored on center court.

A total of $ 3 million will be donated to 30 nonprofits in the region as part of the DeVos familys 30 Grants for 30 Years initiative, which aims to invest in people and projects with impact on young people. , basic family needs and community enrichment in central Florida.

The late Rich DeVos, who bought the Magic in 1991, has always called himself the chief cheerleader, emanating from the compassion he had for others. This mantra is now shared by his entire family, who now continue their legacy with the same philanthropic mindset.

One thing my parents always taught us was to give back to working with communities and investing in organizations that help people, said Magic President Dan DeVos. We all know there are a lot of good causes in this community, and we want to join and support organizations that are doing good work so they can make a difference.