Swap.com, FIND.Fashion: Recognizing Emotions | PYMNTS.com





Swap.com Thursday (January 6) started working with FIND.Fashion visual search to provide shoppers with an experience grounded in artificial intelligence and combining data with emotion recognition to search millions of items. Some buyers don’t know exactly what they want, they just know Swap is a good place to find it cheaply, said Antonio Gallizio, member of the board of directors and chief commercial officer of Swap.com, in the joint announcement. The addition of FIND.Fashion visual search makes it easier to find what they want right now, and makes the shopping experience easier, faster and more engaging. We know this because buyers who use search come away more satisfied with their purchases and find more products on our site than they inevitably buy, he said. FIND.Fashion technology prioritizes emotion in user actions instead of relying on textual input or historical data that can be skewed by changing tastes and seasons. It removes the requirement for shoppers to describe what they want and uses intuitive visual search to make hidden gems four times more likely to be found. We were delighted that Swap.com customers enjoyed finding FIND.Fashion visual products with gratitude for their emotions and that we were able to help the company exceed their ecommerce goals in such a short time, said Heikki Haldre, CEO and co-founder of FIND.Fashion, in the joint announcement. There is no doubt that visual search is blowing textual search out of the water. Related: Fast Simon launches image search shopping In October, shopping optimization platform Fast Simon, formerly InstantSearch +, launched the AI ​​Visual Discovery suite, allowing shoppers to use images from their smartphones, Instagram accounts, or store catalogs to achieve match results. one-click snapshots. Visual Discovery automatically identifies all of the objects in an image, allowing merchants to complete a look for consumers, also increasing basket sizes and conversion rates. Fast Simons AI Visual Discovery Suite adds software integration to e-commerce and a dashboard that provides detailed analytics on buyer engagement, conversion, and average order value (AOV). —————————— NEW PYMNTS DATA: AUTHENTICATION OF IDENTITIES IN THE DIGITAL ECONOMY – DECEMBER 2021 On:More than half of American consumers think biometric authentication methods are faster, more convenient, and more reliable than passwords or PINs, so why less than 10% use them? PYMNTS, working with Mitek, surveyed over 2,200 consumers to better define this perception gap in usage and identify ways in which businesses can increase usage.

