Boston College Mens Hockey vs. UConn Preview and Prediction





The Eagles are back home! After winning the Ledyard Classic Trophy in a dominant fashion beating Dartmouth 6-1 in the Championship game, British Columbia returns to campus to enter the second half of the year. WHO: Boston College Eagles (10-5-3) vs. UConn Huskies (8-7-0) WHEN: Saturday January 8 at 4 p.m. OR: Kelley ice rink Chestnut Hill, MA HOW TO WATCH: The game will air on NESN + for people in New England and on College Sports Live elsewhere. TO FOLLOW: @bcinterruption and @bchockey on Twitter SO WHAT THE BUSINESS WITH UCONN: UConn has had a somewhat interesting season so far, they’re 8-7-0 but couldn’t play a game in December due to covid protocols within the program. After returning from the break and vacation, they lost a game to Harvard last weekend, losing 6-3. This season, they’ve had victories against Sacred Heart, Northeastern, BU, Dartmouth, Maine, UMass-Lowell and Colgate. The Huskies are led on offense by runner-up Ryan Tverberg, who has 16 points in 15 games, and senior Jachym Kondelik, who has 14 points in 15 games. In goal, senior Darion Hanson started every game and has a .916 save percentage with a 2.53 GAA. The Eagles and Huskies last met on November 12, where British Columbia won 2-1 at the XL Center. KEY PLAYER (S) TO MONITOR: Oh man, it’s tough, I’m not sure I can pick one or two players as the key players to watch! As always, Jack McBain and Marc McLaughlin had incredibly good weeks last week, as did Drew Helleson and Nikita Nesterenko who each had three points in two games at the Ledyard Classic. Jack St. Ivany just received the Hockey East Defenseman of the Month title and has 17 points in 18 games so far. Freshman Mike Posma also had a good December and walked away last weekend with two points in two games. (Not being able to pick just one or two key players to watch is a good problem, and we can only hope the whole team keeps rolling as the Hockey East game begins!) However, Jack McBain left the Championship game on Friday with an injury and we won’t know if he’s still out until the roster is released about an hour before the game. If he’s not playing, then he’s not a player to watch since we literally won’t be able to watch him! PREDICTIONS: The Eagles roll and have played more games than UConn since the holidays, but I think I want to see more consistency from them before I predict they can blow a more equal team out of the water. So! I think it will be another close game like the November game. I will win 3-2 in British Columbia. HOT DRINKS IN THE GAME: A dirty chai! Ideally this would be from the Chocolate Bar, but since it is not open on Saturdays, I will have to visit another cafe.

