15 dresses to buy in January for a stylish new year

No matter the occasion or the season, there are always plenty of opportunities to wear a dress, and of course, an impressive amount of options to choose from. And since there really isn’t a bad time of year to invest in one, we’ve put together a monthly edition of our favorite dresses that you can shop right now.

January can be a tough month to dress up, but a new dress is sure to help get you out of the wintery style rut you might find yourself in. From extremely chunky knit dresses with exquisite detailing (like those by Alexander McQueen and Gabriela Hearst) to more casual dresses that look more like sweatshirts than real dresses (see our picks from Theory and Whistles), it there’s a lot to look forward to wearing this month. These are the kind of dresses that you can happily wear around the house during this uncertain time and again when the time is right. And for those intending to get away from it all somewhere warmer, a poolside minidress is on sale and ready to leave town with you. Nothing like a little something new to start the year. New year, new trainer two!

Goodbye the winter blues

What better way to fight winter SAD than with a little retail therapy? The Proenza Schouler White Labels Stretch Long Sleeve Maxi May be blue, but its tie-dye swirls are sure to be a cure for the season.

White Label Tie-Dye Stretch Jersey Turtleneck Dress Proenza Schouler

The dress on pants look

One of the most stylish and comfortable daytime looks in winter is the dress over pants look, and this Joseph tunic is the perfect way to achieve that minimalist layered aesthetic. Plusit will keep your legs warm!

Joseph Viviane turtleneck merino wool tunic

The ultimate cable knit

Warm up in this sleek and snowy knit from Gabriela Hearst; her black corset does all the tightening and styling work for you.

Gabriela Hearst Tex cable-knit corset-waist midi dress $ 4,990 $ 3,992 MATCHESFASHION.COM

The two-in-one dress

If you are in the market for a sweater dress, consider investing in a dress that can be worn in a number of ways. LVIR’s Heavyweight Chocolate Ribbed Knit Dress is actually a two piece set consisting of a sleeveless dress and a turtleneck sweater; the styling options are endless!

LVIR ribbed wool long dress and turtleneck sweater set

Winter escape

Retiring to a warm place this month? You will surely need to bring a resort dress and this one happens to be on sale.

Laura Cala de la Cruz abstract-print linen kaftan $ 371 $ 148 MATCHESFASHION.COM

The Long Jean Dress

This black long sleeve turtleneck sweater is the ultimate winter base layer in dress form. Layer it under light dresses or just wear it as is. You won’t want to leave home without it!

Polo Ralph Lauren wool-blend knit midi dress

Allows him to stay in his robe

Relax at home in nothing but this hoodieyes! ribbed wool-cashmere knit. As a bonus, it also looks great with black utility boots.

Theory felted wool-cashmere dress

Leather upholstery

With its leather-trimmed full zip dress, Stauds’ reinterpretation of the prepster polo dress gets just the right amount of edge.

Staud Alfred Long Sleeve Knit Dress with Faux Leather Accent

The dose of vitamin D

Don’t be fooled by the color or cut The Christopher Kanes sun-soaked wool and cashmere dress is a winter delight.

Christopher Kane cutout wool and cashmere maxi dress

The 70s dress

Ganni this season is a very exaggerated yet perfectly retro collar topping a satin jacquard bodice with a contrast stitch.

Ganni satin jacquard long dress

Zipped-neck knit

One of the coolest knitwear trends now in dress form. This sweatshirt maxi is a comfortable yet refined silhouette and the transition from work to home to the office will be as easy as wearing it.

Whistles Lili Zip Sweat Dress

Post-holiday velvet

Velvet dresses don’t expire after the December festivities, especially one in blue flowers.

Stine Goya Ellie Velvet Devor Metallic Long Sleeve Dress

The queen of cardigans

What’s hotter or more chic than a chunky Alexander McQueens cardigan dress? Its dark green color is a practical alternative to navy blue or black, while its sculptural shape adds volume in the right places.

Alexander McQueen ribbed wool and cashmere-blend midi dress

Midi with an abstract print

Aerons’ silky midi may be graphic, but its mix of neutrals is comparable to a wintry color palette.

Aeron Lee silk midi dress with adjustable waist

Winter textures

In a beautiful combination of velvet and moiré, the meadow adorned with Batshevas pearls is modern and feminine at the same time. Can we suggest a pair of sheer tights and moccasins to go with it?