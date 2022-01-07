Friday is National Dress Up Your Pet Day – Red Bluff Daily News

Did you know that every day throughout 2022 there is some kind of holiday or national time to celebrate? While many are quite familiar, there is also an incredible array of quirky and downright wacky celebrations for humans and pets alike. So be prepared. It’s time to have some fun, and I’ll make it by watching and sharing some of these quirky pet festivities.

One of these celebrations takes place on Friday January 14th. More than just a calendar day, it just happens to be National Pet Dress Up Day, much to their chagrin. Colleen Paige, pet and family lifestyle expert and animal advocate, not only founded National Dog Day, National Puppy Day, National Dog Day and National Cat Day to encourage adoption and raising awareness of the important role animals play in our lives, she also founded National Dress Up Your Pet in 2009. The day is sponsored by Animal Miracle Network to not only celebrate pets, but also to help to support the pet fashion community.

Pet fashion, whether we agree or not, is a multi-million dollar industry. In fact, one of the largest fashion design educational institutions in the world, the Fashion Institute of Technology (https://www.fitnyc.edu/) in New York City, has developed pet product design courses to serve the burgeoning pet fashion and marketing industry. If you doubt it will prosper, think again.

According to the American Pet Products Association (https://www.americanpetproducts.org/), at the end of last year, the amount Americans spent on their pets reached $ 99 billion, almost $ 9 billion more than two years ago. Of this amount, a substantial portion was spent on fashion items such as vacation outfits, matching collar and leash sets, as well as coats and vests.

Another example of the success of pet fashion: in 2019, according to the National Retail Federation (https://nrf.com/), Americans spent an estimated $ 490 million on costumes for their pets on Halloween.

While National Pet Dress Up Day isn’t a well-known holiday, a little indulgence on this celebratory day might be a good idea. Lately it has been quite cold, rainy and, in some areas, snowy. By participating, you could protect your pet from the elements. An extra layer of warmth can really be of benefit to some of our furry companions, especially those who are thin, small, senior, or short-haired.

Additionally, our pets are generally used to living in air-conditioned homes and may not be as able to stay warm as their wilder parents. Another reason to participate is for your pet to gain some benefit from the agreement. He definitely gets your full attention and, if he’s exceptionally lucky, a handful of extra goodies.

Sweaters, coats, hats, and shoes are not only readily available, the options are endless. While it is undeniable that a dressed up animal looks adorable, there are plenty of practical reasons for outfitting a pet. All-weather raincoats and boots can provide much-needed protection against a variety of aggressive elements.

Non-slip socks are ideal for the elderly and dogs with joint pain, helping them to stay stable on slippery floors. Thunder shirts can calm anxious dogs and cats. Special vests and coats can designate various service, therapy, and medical alert animals. Adopt-Me bandanas and vests are perfect for alerting the public to homeless animals looking for a permanent home.

When dressing your pet, there are a few key points to remember. Never force an animal to wear clothes. If your pet has a thicker coat with longer fur, clothing may be unnecessary and can overheat the animal quickly. Check for anything that could irritate or injure your pet’s skin and, if the pet is visibly uncomfortable, remove the clothing immediately. Ill-fitting clothing can not only rub the skin painfully, but can also impede movement and even hamper the ability to communicate with other animals.

Always take precise measurements so that the clothes are not uncomfortable. Also, when you get the animal used to wearing any kind of clothing, let it walk around with it for a short time and then give it a tasty reward. After all, a little sugar helps the medicine go down.

Also, during times of bad weather, the dogs at Tehama County Animal Care Center at 1830 Walnut St., Red Bluff, 527-3439, could always use a little extra heat. So, if you have additional clothing that your dogs refuse to wear, that is in good condition, or that you would like to donate, sweaters and jumpsuits, especially in the smaller sizes, would be greatly appreciated. Thank you in advance for your kindness.

So why not have a little fun and celebrate this holiday with us? If you want to bring happiness and smiles to other animal lovers, dress your four-legged friend in comfortable and safe clothes or a bandana and take photos to share online. Just email me at [email protected] or post directly to the SPOT Stray Pets of Tehama Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/SPOTTehama/). We would all love to see the photos.

Ronnie Casey has volunteered with the Tehama County Animal Care Center since moving in 2011. A retired RN, she works to help animals in need in Tehama County. She can be reached at[email protected].