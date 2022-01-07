Women 12 times more likely than men to suffer for fashion, study finds

The days of corsets being worn on a daily basis may be long gone, but women still suffer from fashion, study finds.

Researchers have found that they are up to 12 times more likely than men to wear uncomfortable shoes.

They are also much more willing to wear clothes that leave marks on their skin, cause them to lose focus, or even prevent them from breathing deeply.

Women were also much more likely to wear items that distracted them, required continuous monitoring and adjustment throughout the day.

Study author Renee Engeln, professor of psychology at Northwestern University in the United States, said: I think there are trade-offs to be made. Sometimes uncomfortable clothing can make a woman seen as more attractive, professional, or powerful.

It can help to be seen in this way in the workplace. But if your clothes limit your ability to move, breathe, or concentrate, it’s a steep cost to pay just to be seen as more attractive.

The results were published in the journal Sex Roles.