New York’s landmark bill seeks to hold fashion retailers accountable for sustainability





A landmark New York bill seeks to hold major New York fashion brands accountable for sustainability and workers’ rights. Supported by several human rights and environmental groups, the Fashion Sustainability and Social Accountability Act is said to be the first of its kind in the country. the Invoice, sponsored by State Senator Alessandra Biaggi and State Deputy Dr Anna Kelles, would require all New York City clothing and footwear retailers with global revenues of at least $ 100 million to disclose their plans to “identify, prevent, mitigate and explain how they address” the negative social and environmental impacts of their production processes. “We have the opportunity to really lead the way,” Biaggi said at a virtual press conference on Friday announcing the bill. “And it’s not hyperbolic to say that our state, our country and the future of our world depend on all of us to take bold action in any way we can.” The bill, which could impact retailers ranging from Shein to Prada, requires companies to map at least 50% of their supply chain process at each level of production, identify and share the social effects negative environmental aspects of the process, and to set targets to reduce these impacts. Retailers are then required to meet their targets and report annual compliance. Businesses that fail to comply would be subject to a fine of up to 2% of their total annual turnover and would be included on a state attorney general’s list of non-compliant businesses, according to the draft. law. The fines would be used to fund “environmental benefit projects that directly and verifiably benefit environmental justice communities,” according to the bill. Fashion designer Stella McCartney, who approved the law, said in a statement Friday that it was crucial that the fashion industry “now commit to taking measurable steps to mitigate our impact for a more sustainable future. , ethical and conscious “. According to New standardization institute, one of the many advocacy groups supporting the bill, 4-8.6% of global greenhouse gas emissions are produced by the global clothing and footwear industry. The fashion industry is poised to account for more than a quarter of the world’s carbon budget, according to the group. Mazeda Uddin, CEO and founder of the South Asian Fund for Education, Scholarship and Training, said the fashion industry also contributes to forced labor. According to The United Nations Children’s Fund, more than 100 million children around the world are involved in the clothing and footwear supply chain as workers themselves or as children of working parents. “Every day people are dying,” Uddin said, joining other advocates who called for the bill to be passed quickly. “I have seen the impact that an industry run without control has on the global workforce and the environment,” said Dr Kelles. “We can’t make a change if we don’t know where we are and where we need to go.” New Trends Tori B. Powell Tori B. Powell is a reporter for CBS News. Contact her at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/historic-new-york-bill-seeks-to-hold-fashion-retailers-accountable-on-sustainability/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos