Jacksonville Jaguars sued by sponsor over fans considering dressing up as clowns





The main sponsor of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ upcoming game filed a lawsuit Thursday to withdraw amid a planned fan protest at the stadium that will involve dressing up as clowns. RoofClaim, a residential and commercial roofing company based in Cobb County, Ga., Said in the lawsuit filing that it “currently faces the prospect of its brand being promoted as the game’s primary sponsor. clown “. The company had already signed a $ 600,000 contract with the Jaguars in August that would ensure Jacksonville would make them the main sponsor for at least one regular-season home game. JUST IN: Jags chased by title sponsor for the season finale against the Colts. Roofclaim, a roofing company, wants to avoid being highlighted as the main sponsor of the clown game. Fans will dress as clowns to protest the organization’s leadership. The company signed a $ 600,000 deal in August. pic.twitter.com/nN3nJFwJE2 – Ben Becker (@BenBeckerANjax) January 7, 2022 However, RoofClaim argued that the Jaguars failed to live up to the end of their contract, in which the NFL club reportedly said it would provide the company with “mainstream television exposure” and “[send] a message to the market that a brand is deeply linked to the team ….[while providing] sponsorship rights, benefits and opportunities. “ The Jaguars “have completely failed to provide the sponsorship benefits described in the agreement,” according to the lawsuit. RoofClaim also claimed in the file that the team violated the signed contract by exposing the company to “a toxic marketing environment that will cause irreparable harm.” RoofClaim had already paid the Jaguars $ 300,000, according to court documents, when they told the team on Dec. 16 they wanted to go their separate ways. The request came a day after Jacksonville fired its head coach, Urban Meyer, after a 2-11 start to the season. The court record claimed Jacksonville included “an opt-out provision based on Urban Meyer’s continued employment on the team,” which RoofClaim attempted to enact. However, the Jaguars “insisted that the partnership continue,” according to the lawsuit, and would not let RoofClaim rescind the deal. As the season continued and Jacksonville fell to 2-14, plans circulated among fans online to “clown” the final home game against the Indianapolis Colts. Hundreds of fans on social media have changed their profile pictures to clown emojis sporting a mustache like Jaguar owner Shad Khan, and the Associated Press reported that many of those people are planning to attend the next game with clown makeup and rubber noses to protest the team leadership. In the wake of this upcoming ‘clowning game’, RoofClaim lawsuit says new association with Jaguars will damage their brand, lawsuit calls on judge to overturn remaining agreement between the two parties . As the lawsuit begins, efforts appear to have already been made by the company to distance itself from the team. the Florida Times-Union reported that RoofClaim has been promoting its partnership with the Jaguars on its website throughout the start of the season, but no longer does. However, a statement released by the Jaguars argued that while the roofing company was the only one to file a complaint, it was in fact the culprit. “We have received the complaint filed by RoofClaim,” said the Jaguars. “This is without merit and without merit, and at odds with the very terms RoofClaim negotiated in its sponsorship agreement earlier this year.” “We will comprehensively protect our interests in this matter at all times,” the team added. The Jaguars host the Colts this Sunday at 12 p.m. ET. News week contacted RoofClaim for comment.

