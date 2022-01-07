Fun bars, video rental shops and weekly nightclubs at the Miles Dance Club – that’s Hartlepool in the mid-1980s





This time we go back to 1986 to see what the bargains were and how you could spend your cold winter nights using the money you just saved. Who remembers the What Shoppes store that was next to the covered market? Its line in 1986 included children’s fleece jogging suits at 1.99 or women’s knee-length skirts at 4.99. Sounds like a real bargain! Or how about men’s fashion shirts at 5.99? Register to our daily newsletter Newsletter cut through the noise < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.65%"/> What memories do you have of Hartlepool in the mid-1980s? Elsewhere, Binns has always been a favorite and you could get men’s suits at 39.99 or trendy women’s mini skirts at 9.99. And if you had a decent amount of cash to play around with, how about a TV with remote, teletext, and stand for 379.99. A new addition to the city’s commercial scene that year was the Ritz movie rental at Wynyard Road. There was a grand opening where you could meet Tenderheart Care Bear and get free candy and balloons. As for the movies, the last releases at the Ritz in 1986 included The Princess Bride, Moonstruck, and The Lost Boys. You can also participate in competitions, get a free color magazine, and book your favorite movies in advance. Who remembers it? If home improvement was more your thing, how about a carpet for 1.99 per square foot from Focus in Lynn Street. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.65%"/> Men’s suits were 39.99 at Binns in 1986. However, all of that retail therapy probably meant you had to go out at night. There were a lot of options to choose from at Hartlepool. Rumors in Lower Church Street have been described as “Hartlepool’s number one fun bar”. Wednesday evenings were quiz nights while DJ Paul Walsh was on the decks every weekend. Elsewhere, the Miles Dance Club on Everett Street had a 50/50 nightclub every Tuesday night, and if you were single and looking for a night out, they also had the New Horizons party. The Golden Flatts Hotel had a weekly attraction on Sundays where Hawaiians meet the country, and there were live entertainment almost every night at the Royal. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Hartlepool in 1986 was an era of well-known stores such as Woolworths. What are your best memories of the city from the time? The Raglan Quoit Club hosted a top talent competition which was so popular that the club had to host many rounds before the grand final. At Hourglass, you can enjoy quiz nights twice a week while the Clarendon’s upstairs lounge was the perfect place to listen to live music every Monday from 1 p.m. for three hours. In the city’s many social clubs, there were a lot of highlights. They included dancing and a wheel of fortune at the South Durham Social Club every Saturday – this is in addition to the general knowledge quiz which also took place on the same busy day. At the Iona Social Center, it was all eyes down for a game of bingo every Monday and a dance streak with Kevin and Digs Disco every Thursday. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.71%"/> The hourglass pub. In 1986, you could take quiz nights twice a week. But what are your memories of the city’s social scene in the mid-1980s? We would love to hear from you and know your memories of life in the city some 40 years ago. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more The crow that caused a six-week reign of terror in Hartlepool in 1985 Support your mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sports, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles, and get access to exclusive newsletters. Your support of our journalism means that we can continue to tell stories about Hartlepools for generations to come. Click here to subscribe – and click here to get an overview of the news and sport of Mails delivered to your inbox via our email newsletters.

