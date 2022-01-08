Cloud Looks Gorgeous In A Dress In These PC FF7 Remake Mods





While Final Fantasy VII remake includes updated version of original games infamous cross-dressing scene, there is no way to play as Cloud in a robe throughout the game. Or, at least, not officially. Fortunately, PC gamers who want Cloud to keep playing her female side have options, like this PC module from Nexus Mods, which gives our golden boy a flowing dress, gorgeous locks and a cute tiara. This isn’t the only mod available for the PC port of games that gives Cloud some great womenswear options as evidenced by YouTuber Suzi Hunter. Read more: Cloud always wears a dress in this Final fantasy vii Mod hunter tweeted multiple images of Cloud in a variety of dresses, including a sexy red and black, a pink like a princess and a short blue. As you can imagine, the tweet exploded for all the right reasons, and I’m in love. You see, Cloud was already a beautiful boy. Her facial features, perfectly oval face and pointed jawline, along with her amazing hair and captivating mako eyes, make her a sight for sore eyes. Or any eyes, let’s be honest. But these modsone is called Cosplay cloud, who dresses our mercenary in Bowsette Where Booetteturn it into a hot femboy. As you can see, Cloud is insanely hot in the images above. Her make-up is there, the dresses are striking and everything seems to go well together. People love how adorable Cloud looks in these outfits, and if I’m being honest here, I’m salivating my mouth over his appearance. He’s gorgeous, honey! I might be married, but I’m also bisexual, and I would totally give up my partner for Cloud if he was real, dressed or not. (Please don’t tell my partner, the shed is probably pissed off. Hi baby, I love you! Don’t leave me.) We have reached out to Suzi Hunter for comment and will update if we have a response. The image of Cloud in a robe has always been controversial since players first experienced the original. Final fantasy viis disguise scene in 1997. Although the NPCs in the game were never openly hostile to Cloud in robe, some members of the community were uncomfortable seeing their stoic hero in female attire, even when he wore it on the floor. reluctantly. While this might sound like a joke hitting men who don’t conform to the genre’s rigid expectations, I’ve always thought it was progressive, a nod to the real-world drag community and the boys. sissies, like me, who sort of like womens clothing. Read more: To read: a close examination Final fantasy viis Cross-dressing scene So yes, Cloud is hot. And he’s even sexier in a dress. Who knew? Do you know what’s not hot? This Sephiroth mod that turns him into Ronald McDonald. I’ll probably have nightmares about it, with A winged angel playing in the background as a McRib descends into my consciousness.

