Connect with us

Fashion

UK brands and buyers suspend travel to international fairs

Published

31 seconds ago

on

By

 


January 7, 2022

By Caroline Wadham

News

While many fashion buyers, brands and agents are eager to return to UK-based trade shows, many have decided to suspend visiting international exhibitions due to the increase in Omicron cases and the continuing uncertainty of the trade shows. trips.

REGISTER TODAY

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.drapersonline.com/news/industry-opts-for-uk-trade-shows-over-international-counterparts

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article