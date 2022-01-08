Fashion Act Bill seeks to make New York a leader in sustainability – WWD

There’s a new bill in town, and it’s called the Fashion Act.

The Act on Fashion sustainability coalition (which includes a number of organizations), designer Stella McCartney and New York State policymakers, Senator Alessandra Biaggi and Assembly Member, the Dr Anna Kelles, referred to the Fashion Act, or the Fashion Sustainability and Social Accountability Act (S7428), to the state’s consumer protection committee on Wednesday.

While the bill was officially introduced to the Senate in October, it has since gathered a large number of industry supporters, meaning more eyes on its progress.

Supporters of the bill under the Act on Fashion Coalition include the New Standard Institute; the Natural Resources Defense Council; conservationists New York; New York Communities for Change; South Asian Scholarship and Training Fund, or SAFEST; Ferrara manufacturing; EarthDay.org; Oceanic; Uprose and the New York City Environmental Justice Alliance.

A press conference is scheduled today, but the gist of the bill is to blame New York, already the fashion capital of the world and the 10th largest economy in the world, for the industry’s environmental and social injustice. Under New York State law, any clothing or footwear company doing business in New York City with an annual worldwide turnover of $ 100 million would be “required to map its supply chains. , to disclose the environmental and social impacts and to set binding objectives to reduce these impacts ”. according to the briefing note on the bill, according to the latest scientific objectives. The emissions reporting would comply with the Paris Agreement and the corporate standard of the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, including the GHG Protocol Scope 3 standard (or indirect emissions of a company).

In addition, companies should disclose their material use, including the type and salary of workers. For any non-compliant business, fines would be imposed up to 2% of their annual revenue to fund “projects specifically for New York’s environmental justice communities.”

These efforts, the bill assumes, would consolidate New York City as a world leader in sustainability, and if they reflect the insatiable grassroots campaign of SB62 (the Garment Workers Protection Act that was passed in California in September ), then it could very well do it.

Kerry Bannigan, founder of the Conscious Fashion campaign, told WWD that the bill “could provide a revolutionary roadmap for clothing and footwear companies to embed real social and environmental due diligence responsibility,” reiterating that the proposed measures supported by the government must ensure that the necessary education and infrastructure are in place given the millions of people influenced by the fashion value chain.

Last year, a similar narrative was erected with serious attempts to turn fashion into a more regulated industry with proposals from senior officials (with names like ‘fashion czar’ or ‘referee of the clothing trade’). »), But nothing has materialized so far.

Ahead of the launch, conversations with sources revealed the feeling that the bill is unlikely to pass, due to industry counter-lobbying, however powerful it may be. But anything is possible in a world where sustainability is the new issue at the table.

Citing the 4-8.6% of global greenhouse gas emissions from a still “uncontrolled” industry, Assembly Member Dr Anna Kelles, the bill’s main sponsor of the bill , determined “that it is essential that we ensure that industries apply ethical standards in labor and environmental sustainability while ensuring a thriving fashion industry statewide … The Fashion Act is good for the environment, good for workers, good for industry and good for New York, the fashion capital of the world.

Meanwhile, France is no longer content to talk about sustainability with January 1 marking the full effect of its pioneering law on the fight against waste and the circular economy (which was adopted in 2020).

Fashion is a global industry, and while some sustainability experts fear ramshackle laws that could cause confusion down the line, the current lack of regulation could be worse.

“Fashion is one of the most harmful and least supervised industries. Unfortunately, the idea that we are regulating ourselves [is] it’s not fair to ask an industry. We need to be helped. If we could just have regulations, policies, [standardized] methods to measure our impact, ”commented designer Stella McCartney in a statement supporting the Fashion Act.

Stella McCartney has been an outspoken activist, inviting members of Extinction Rebellion to participate in its fall 2019 campaign while also hosting a guerrilla activation for animal rights (and fake fur) in partnership with Humane Society last year, among other efforts.

Enforcement of the bill would fall to the Attorney General, who is Letitia James, the first woman of color to hold a statewide office in New York City and the first woman to be elected Attorney General, or her administrator. designated.

James has a reputation for being tough on deceptive business practices, including human rights violations, environmental laws, and scams targeting immigrants. During her decade serving the 35th District from Brooklyn Council to New York City Council, she implemented a revolutionary recycling program (including a new clothing / textile recycling program), marking a clear alignment between its potential functions should the bill pass. .

Maxine Bédat, director of the New Standard Institute, a fashion sustainability think tank and organizer of the upcoming press conference, highlighted the opportunity ahead, adding that “New Yorkers have a powerful role to play.” to ensure that industries act ethically.

