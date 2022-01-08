Woman Forced Home Naked After Her 75 Dress Collapses – Then Gets ‘Ashamed’

Party girl humiliated after her dress collapsed at a party, forcing her to come home naked – only for the retailer to “imply she was fat” by saying she should have bought a size bigger.

Destiny Campbell was forced back to her hotel hugging her exposed breasts and with her thong on display after her dress suddenly collapsed as she stepped out on New Years Eve.

The 21-year-old had traveled to Liverpool to celebrate the start of 2022, but just after midnight, less than two hours after putting on the chainmail dress, it started to fall apart .







Destiny, who wears a size 10/12, quickly left the crowded club and rushed to her hotel while trying to protect her modesty, but says the only part of the dress that remained intact was the neck.

Destiny paid $ 75 for the silver dress in a size medium from Sorelle UK in November and said she couldn’t wait to wear it.

But when the sales and marketing consultant contacted Sorelle UK for a refund, she said she was even more humbled when the company told her she should have gone ‘size up’.

Sorelle UK has claimed it was not considered a manufacturing defect that the dress had been “broken into several pieces” and the photos show the customer “very happy” with her purchase at a party before it happened. happen.







It wasn’t until Destiny threatened to sue the company and expose them on social media that they were finally promised a full refund and assured that the dress would be discontinued.

Destiny, from Derby, said: “I knew I would be away for a long time because it was New Years Eve so I felt pretty comfortable in the dress. I wanted to look good.

“We went to the club and an hour and a half later my friend told me to look down and my breasts were falling out of the dress.

“I was trying to hold the stocking so my breasts didn’t come out.

“Suddenly the lower part of the skirt came off. Everything came apart, I’m not exaggerating.

“My friend left the club with me and I walked home practically naked, holding my breasts with my thong and my butt hanging down.







“Men were approaching me and trying to touch me. I was in a strange town and I was vulnerable. It was awful, everyone would have seen it. It was embarrassing and I felt humiliated. “

The advice to take a size was poorly received after it was revealed that size medium was the suggested site for this dress.

After accusing them of breaking customer rights law, Sorelle UK apologized, saying: “I can see a lot of people think we are wrong and I really apologize if that seems totally wrong. “

The site provided Destiny with a full refund and has since ditched the dress.