Men found guilty of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder have been sentenced

The three men who were convicted of chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery while jogging were sentenced to life in prison on Friday morning.

JudgeTimothy R. Walmsley spoke for nearly 10 minutes before giving the men their sentences, commenting on the day Arbery was shot and what the men said and did in the moments before and after killing him.

“On February 23, 2020, almost two years ago, a Glynn County resident, Brunswick High graduate, son, brother, young man with dreams, was gunned down in this community,” Walmsley said. . “From what we understand, he left his house to go running and ended up running for his life.”

Gregory McMichael, 64, who was convicted of all but one count, was sentenced to life without parole plus 20 years in prison for his role. His son, Travis McMichael, 34, who shot Arbery and was found guilty on all counts was also sentenced to life in prison over 20 years.

Justice Walmsley recognized William Bryan Jr., who recorded the shooting and was found guilty on all but three counts, questioned what happened at the scene, but also admitted that he had been convicted of the crime. Bryan was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

Bryan, who is in his 50s, will not be eligible for parole until he turns 80.

All three men were found guiltymurder and aggravated assault charges in November and showed little expression when convicted.

Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper Jones, said during his witness impact statement that the three men deserve life in prison.

“These men chose to lie and attack my son and his surviving family,” Jones said. “Everyone has no remorse and does not deserve leniency. It was not a mistaken identity or a mistaken fact. They chose to target my son because they didn’t want him in their community.

Arbery’s father, Marcus Arbery, said in his witness impact statement that he wanted the three men to be sentenced to life without parole.

“The man who killed my son sat in this courtroom every day, next to his father. I will never have that chance again. Not at the table. Not a vacation and not a wedding. I pray that no one in this courtroom will ever have to face what we had to do and bury their child. When I close my eyes, I see his performance in my mind over and over again. I will see this all my life.

Other members of Arbery’s family, including his sister Jasmine, have given witness statements calling for the three men to be sentenced to life without parole.