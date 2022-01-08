Fashion
Men found guilty of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder have been sentenced
The three men who were convicted of chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery while jogging were sentenced to life in prison on Friday morning.
JudgeTimothy R. Walmsley spoke for nearly 10 minutes before giving the men their sentences, commenting on the day Arbery was shot and what the men said and did in the moments before and after killing him.
“On February 23, 2020, almost two years ago, a Glynn County resident, Brunswick High graduate, son, brother, young man with dreams, was gunned down in this community,” Walmsley said. . “From what we understand, he left his house to go running and ended up running for his life.”
Gregory McMichael, 64, who was convicted of all but one count, was sentenced to life without parole plus 20 years in prison for his role. His son, Travis McMichael, 34, who shot Arbery and was found guilty on all counts was also sentenced to life in prison over 20 years.
Justice Walmsley recognized William Bryan Jr., who recorded the shooting and was found guilty on all but three counts, questioned what happened at the scene, but also admitted that he had been convicted of the crime. Bryan was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.
Bryan, who is in his 50s, will not be eligible for parole until he turns 80.
All three men were found guiltymurder and aggravated assault charges in November and showed little expression when convicted.
Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper Jones, said during his witness impact statement that the three men deserve life in prison.
“These men chose to lie and attack my son and his surviving family,” Jones said. “Everyone has no remorse and does not deserve leniency. It was not a mistaken identity or a mistaken fact. They chose to target my son because they didn’t want him in their community.
Arbery’s father, Marcus Arbery, said in his witness impact statement that he wanted the three men to be sentenced to life without parole.
“The man who killed my son sat in this courtroom every day, next to his father. I will never have that chance again. Not at the table. Not a vacation and not a wedding. I pray that no one in this courtroom will ever have to face what we had to do and bury their child. When I close my eyes, I see his performance in my mind over and over again. I will see this all my life.
Other members of Arbery’s family, including his sister Jasmine, have given witness statements calling for the three men to be sentenced to life without parole.
On February 23, 2020, Arbery was jogging when the McMichaels saw him, armed themselves with guns and chased Arbery in a truck to cut him off. When the men reach Arbery, the recording shows him and Travis McMichael before three shots ring out.
Arbery’s death, along with the death of Breonna Taylor, sparked the 2020 Black Lives Matter movement.
The men claimed they were arresting citizens and acted in self-defense. However, federal prosecutors said the three men used force and threats of force to intimidate and obstruct Arbery’s right to use a public highway because of his race.
Prosecutors added that the self-defense argument was moot because the three men had brought weapons with them to hunt Arbery, who was unarmed. The recording Bryan took was also found to be damaging to the men as it shows them chasing Arbery and boxing him, preventing him from escaping.
Lawyers for the three men said before handing down their sentences that they planned to appeal. The McMichaels and Bryan still face federal hate crimes charges. This trial will begin next month.
Sources
2/ https://www.blackenterprise.com/men-convicted-of-killing-ahmaud-arbey-sentenced-to-blank-years-in-prison/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos