



Who among us has never dreamed of being swept away by the beautiful world ofAbducted as if by magic? Hayao Miyazaki’s masterpiece is one of Studio Ghibli’s most beloved and well-known films. The beautiful landscape. And the story that resonates. Not to mention the singing music. Whichever way you cut it, Abducted as if by magicoffers an aesthetic dream. And now you can wrap yourself in this fantasy. Luxury fashion brand Loewe created a capsule collection around the film. Abducted as if by magic designer bags, shirts, sweaters, hats, the collection has it all. In short, Abducted as if by magic haute couture has arrived. But, of course, nothing good in life comes easy. Loewe shares, “Abducted as if by magicIconic designs take tactile forms, handcrafted by LOEWE artisans using signature techniques such as intarsia and embroidery. The collection, the brand’s website adds “merges exquisite craftsmanship with kaleidoscopic whimsy.” And it certainly does it perfectly. If we had to share our favorite items, it would have taken as long as it would have taken for Chihiro to clean up the River Spirit without help. Each piece in the collection strikes perfectly. And each element captures the essence of the film with ease. Loewe offers a tasteful, elegant and, at times, downright adorable collection of Abducted as if by magicfashion. But here are a few pieces from the collection that we particularly like. Above all, we love the attention to detail. Basically each of Abducted as if by magicThe excellent cast of characters from is represented in one product. From the heartwarming duo of Yu-Bird and mouse B to the enigmatic Kaonashi (or No-Face), the gang is there. Of course, the highly regarded sooty pixies, the Susuwatari, appear in many incarnations. But of course, to unlock so much beauty and so much taste, you have to hand over so much money. Don’t say we didn’t warn you. Because we did it. Yet for those Abducted as if by magiclovers who have an upcoming birthday. Or you just want to please their fandom into something fabulous. ThisAbducted as if by magicfashion line might just scratch an itch. And if so, we say, go ahead, get carried away by the spirits.

