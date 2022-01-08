How Veronica Beard is changing the role of fashion in philanthropy

Veronica Beard Co-Founders Veronica Swanson Beard and Veronica Miele Beard Assembling Thanksgiving … [+] gift baskets for lung cancer patients at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center during their partnership with the Lung Cancer Research Foundation in November 2020

Lots of Pink is the theme for October, when so many brands are offering their products in the official Breast Cancer Awareness Month hue to raise funds and raise awareness. It’s the season to shop for gifts that give back in December, when it’s common for retailers to partner with a nonprofit for the holidays. But for some brands, social responsibility isn’t something that happens for a few weeks, they give back all year round, every day. And Véronique Barbe is one of them, thanks to their Veronica Beard Gives Back (VBGB) program. It’s the biggest thing we’ve ever done and the most important, says Veronica Miele Beard, co-founder of Véronique Barbe. He brought a whole world of goodness, community and goodwill. It completely changed my view of what Veronica Beard is and what business is all about.

Inspired by co-founders Veronica Beard, Veronica Swanson Beard and Miele Beard, and Allison Aston, Senior Vice President of Partnerships, Events and Charitable Giving at Veronica Beard, VBGB is part of the DNA of the Brand. As part of their philanthropic initiative, each quarter they reward a woman who works to make a difference and highlight her cause to raise awareness. Since 2015, a portion of every online sale has been donated to a cause. In addition, they volunteer as a business, both at head office and in stores nationwide, to support their chosen cause. There’s also #VBGIVESBACKDAY, a quarterly event in all of their retail stores at the end of each partnership, where 10% of the day’s total in-store sales go to the cause. Ahead of the event, the day is heavily promoted on social media, with local influencers encouraging their followers to buy for a cause.

Launched six years ago, VBGB has partnered with hundreds of nonprofits. The Veronicas came to me and told me we needed to do more with this case, Aston recalls. We have been given so much; how do we pay this forward? It was then that it all started. It was about standing up for a woman the Veronicas admire and giving back to their charity.

Initially VBGB started with a monthly partner, but they moved to a quarterly format in 2020 to offer more time and focus on each cause. They also organize one-off events in their 18 stores. It’s about reaching our local community and finding what’s important to our customers and being able to partner with something that they’re passionate about, says Aston. It is built around the women who support us and in turn the Veronicas were very committed to the opportunity to give back locally as well as through this larger program online.

The combination of digital and brick and mortar is key to VBGB, especially having an in-person element to bring the experience to life. Our brand is so much about personal connection, says Swanson Beard. This in-person community building is how we started. As big as our business is, it still feels like a very small business. For us it is really magic and something that we protect. Real magic happens in person. Shopping for a cause is the real heartbeat of it all.

From Feeding America to Every Mother Counts, Us Against Alzheimer’s, Cookies for Kids Cancer, and the Lower Eastside Girls Club, they have worked with an impressive variety of nonprofits. Veronicas say they all have one thing in common: a multi-faceted woman who infuses energy and passion into the cause. Each charitable partner is chosen with the greatest care. They wonder why the cause is so important and why they want to support it, and if it has a personal connection to the brand and the employees. They must all be meaningful causes for women. As for the brand ambassador, she looks at her personal journey and her experience with the organization.

The choice of the ambassador each quarter gets as much consideration as the charity. Finding out who that ambassador will be is really important, Aston says. The Veronicas made it clear from the start. They don’t want the star child; they want the woman who is really involved. She can’t just be a celebrity name, it has to be someone genuine. All of these women are really important to the organization and are part of the infrastructure at each of these places.

Even during the COVID-19 peak, VBGB never took a break. In COVID, it became clear to us which organizations we could really help, says Swanson Beard. We knew we were going to be able to make a big difference in that quarter. While the company struggled, like all businesses during this time, the donation we gave had a huge impact.

The most recent recipient of Veronica Bears for this quarter is the American Heart Association (AHA). Initially, they partnered with the Oregon Heart Association at the local level. As their connection grew, they learned more about the cause and its importance. Heart disease kills more women than anything else, Aston says. The staggering numbers of how heart disease affects women have made this evident. In fact, cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women, claiming more lives than all forms of cancer combined.

After six months of planning, the program is in full swing until March, with Susan Lucci as ambassador, who has been deeply involved with AHA for many years. As a heart disease survivor herself, Lucci had 90% blockage requiring two stents. Listen to your body and put yourself at the top of your to-do list because losing even a woman to heart disease isn’t an option, says Lucci.

Numerous events with the AHA are scheduled throughout the quarter, including around National Red Wearing Day on February 4th.e, one of their most important moments of the year. As with all their collaborations, their goal is to get the word out. With heart disease, you immediately think of men, says Swanson Beard. Any opportunity to raise awareness about this is so important. Our customers are very loyal and attentive; they listen and learn. They teach us and we teach them.

Regardless of the size of the brand, the Veronica’s aim to ensure that their values ​​never change and their spirit never changes. Spreading their success and seeing women bring their clothes to life is the favorite part of their job. Being able to give back and shine the spotlight on women who support important causes is a cornerstone of Veronica Beard and they passionately believe that all businesses should have the same social conscience and sense of responsibility. For Veronica Beard, it’s not all about fashion, says Swanson Beard. We want you to wear our clothes, but we want you to do all the amazing things you do in our clothes. This is really what Veronica Beard Gives Back is to educate, feel good, and do good. Look good, feel good, do good.