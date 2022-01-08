7 barn coats for men who want rugged winter warmth





During the colder months, when farmers needed to bundle up while continuing to get to work, they searched for a barn coat. The rugged outerwear traditionally featured a tear-resistant cotton canvas exterior, flannel lining, and a wide collar that could be rolled up for wind protection. It was also cut for mobility with gusseted shoulders, hung past the hips for extra protection, and had generous pockets. Warm and sturdy, it was the perfect choice. Today, the barn mantle remains a great cold-weather option and continues to resonate with a rugged charm that looks just as good on acres of pasture as it does on city avenues. The best barn coats retain the features that made the first iterations shine, but feature modern touches that add to their utility and look good as hell. Now, no, a barn coat won’t be as warm as a chunky parka or down puffer jacket. But the name of the game when wearing one in really cold weather is layering. Think: a light to medium flannel shirt over a cotton button-down collar with a barn coat on top. Below are a few modern barn coats for you to consider, ranging from classic to modern. All of them are sturdy and warm options to slip on when the cold rolls in, but you still have to get to work.



Orvis has long been a trusted source to fall back on when you need hard work gear for winter chores and off-grid adventures. This iconic barn coat is lined with brushed and yarn-dyed flannel for warmth, and the cotton canvas is both garment washed (designed to be worn with minimal tampering) and yet tough as nails.



The intimidating winters of the Northeast likely provided a lot of inspiration when Lands End began crafting their timeless and sturdy barn mantle, and it’s no surprise that it’s still so useful today. The corduroy collar provides an extra touch of warmth around your neck when pulled up to protect you when the wind blows. And the wind and water resistant cotton canvas construction throughout the body also provides great weather protection. Four pockets provide all the space you could possibly need for your daily transport and small tools.



The best barn coats are built for grueling days in the field and in bad weather, and if they can deliver lasting style points in the process, even better. Patagonia achieves each of these benchmarks with elegance, offering a barn coat with an astonishing range of oversized, well-made pockets and an innovative insulated liner. It is also 25% more abrasion resistant than traditional cotton canvas, and hemp also regenerates the soil as it grows.



A proven workwear brand like Carhartt should spare no expense to create classic styles, and it certainly is with this iconic chore coat. The corduroy collar is a classic feature of the barn coat, while the rivet reinforced pockets provide durability and much-needed storage for whatever you’re carrying.



Are you looking for a barn coat that is suitable for the city and ready for the countryside? New York-based Corridor knows what you need, transforming the traditional barn jacket into a crisp, city-ready edition thanks to a dark gray color and a wide corduroy collar. The result is a modern and fresh redesign of the barn coat, while still offering hand warmer pockets on the front and sides, not to mention heavy cotton canvas construction.



Filson may well have the market cornered when it comes to crafting unstoppable epic and rugged gear with history and heritage at your fingertips every step of the way. That’s great praise, but you know it’s true if you’ve ever tried the brand. Otherwise, well, you will certainly be happy to have this wool-lined raw indigo jacket with lots of hard-wearing style. This is an update to a style first launched by the brand in 1914, and while it doesn’t technically feature a barn jacket in the name, they were willing to let that go: it’s a tough Filson jacket, after all.



The barn coat or barn jacket has certainly come a long way from its humble origins on the farm and in the fields. This quilted barn jacket from modern style supplier Cole Haan is surprisingly sleek and modern, while retaining many of the same features of a traditional barn jacket, such as flap pockets and a stand-up collar. When you need a warm jacket for travel, consider this clean take on the barn coat.

