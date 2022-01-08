Melville’s fashionista sews her dreams one dress at a time





When Khona Khumeni, 28, took sewing lessons to fuel her obsession with fancy clothing, she didn’t realize it was the start of a booming business. The stylish young woman from Melville Township said she is unemployed and cannot afford to dress, which she enjoys doing. But even on the rare occasion that she has managed to save a little extra cash to spoil herself, she has struggled to find the right size. “As a plus size woman getting the perfect fit is always a problem, so to dress the way I like and be comfortable I took some basic tailoring classes to make my own dresses. . Other plus size women then approached me, asking for my dresses. It ignited my business and today we have proud customers across the country, ”Khumeni said. She is also well known for her stunning apron and apron dresses. With a degree in financial management from Thekwini College, the bubbly young entrepreneur works from her home garage with two employees. His long term goal is to own a clothing factory producing his own brand of clothing. “My short term goal is to start offering sewing lessons and buy at least five sewing machines so that I can employ more people. Last December I had to stop taking orders because we couldn’t keep up with the demand. From a business point of view, I think you have to work within your limits, otherwise the quality of your products is compromised. Responsible growth is the key, ”said the mother of two. For the latest news, follow The North Coast Courier on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. Join our Telegram broadcasting service at: https://t.me/joinchat/yJULuN8NaCs5OGM0 Join our WhatsApp Streaming Service: Just add 082 792 9405 (North Coast Courier) as a contact on your phone, and WhatsApp your first and last name to the same number to add.

