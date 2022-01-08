NAU ROUNDUP: Nur Receives Votes for Bowerman’s Men’s Preseason Watchlist | Local





On Thursday, the United States Cross Country Track and Field Coaches Association announced that sophomore Abdihamid Nur, the Northern Arizona All-American redshirt, had received votes for the pre watchlist. – Men’s season of Bowerman. The Bowerman, named after former Oregon coach Bill Bowerman, is presented annually by the USTFCCCA to the nation’s most notable NCAA male and female track athletes. In early December, Nur set a personal 5K record of 13: 22.24, missing the NCAA Men’s Top 10 5K list of all time by 0.07 seconds. Nur currently holds the second best indoor time this season over the distance. Since The Bowerman’s inception in 2009, three lumberjacks on the men’s side have been named to the price watch list, including Tyler Day (2020), Diego Estrada (2013) and David McNeill (2010). The first official season list update will be announced on February 6. The list of Bowerman watches for men: Sean Burrell, LSU (Hurdles) People also read … Trey Cunningham, Florida State (Hurdles) Joseph Fahnbulleh, Florida (Sprints) Emmanuel Ihemeje, Oregon (Jumps) Wesley Kiptoo, State of Iowa (distance) Brandon Miller, Texas A&M (middle distance) Yared Nuguse, Notre-Dame (middle distance / distance) Randolph Ross, North Carolina A&T (Sprints) Karel Tilga, Georgia (Combined events) Turner Washington, Arizona (Jets) Also receive votes: Trevor Bassitt, Ashland (Sprints / Hurdles), Brandon Ellis, Stephen F. Austin (Pole Vault), Isaac Grimes, Florida State (Jumps), Zach McWhorter, BYU (Pole Vault), Abdihamed Nur, Northern Arizona (Distance), Tripp Piperi, Texas (throw), Micah Williams, Oregon (sprints), Noah Williams, LSU (sprints) Men’s basketball The northern Arizona men’s basketball games against southern Utah and the State of Sacramento scheduled for Saturday January 8 and Monday January 10 will not be played due to COVID-19 concerns in the program of the NAU. The Lumberjacks were due to travel to Cedar City, Utah, on Saturday before returning home to host the Hornets on Monday. The Big Sky Conference is currently working on rescheduling these contests and new play dates will be announced at a later date. Rescheduling and ticket refund information will soon be available for the home game originally scheduled for Monday in the Walkup Skydome against Sacramento State. The Lumberjacks’ next scheduled game will be Saturday, Jan.15 in northern Colorado for a 2 p.m. warning. female tennis Returning from five players from a lineup that reached the NCAA tournament in May, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks once again landed atop the 2022 Big Sky Conference preseason poll. Voted first in the conference for a fourth straight season, the Lumberjacks will look to defend their back-to-back conference tournament championships as well as five straight regular-season titles. Dating back to the 2016 season, northern Arizona is 44-2 against opponents Big Sky in the regular season. Among the five returning players from northern Arizona are reigning Big Sky MVP and Freshman of the Year Gina Dittmann, as well as All-Big Sky first team winners Ellie Millard and Mimi Bland. The first-team trio are joined by Ava Neyestani in the second-team, as well as Elinor Beazley as an honorable mention in doubles alongside Dittmann. Named Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year for the past two seasons, Lumberjacks coach Ewa Bogusz has added three players to the Northern Arizona roster during the offseason. Sofia Markova had originally planned to join the Lumberjacks before the 2020-21 season, but has been delayed due to the pandemic and will play her first season with the Lumberjacks in the spring. Annabel Davis, Bland’s doubles partner during their stint on the UK junior tour, and Laura Duhl completed training during the offseason. Davis finished his first fall season with the Lumberjacks at 3-2 and Duhl compiled a 5-3 record while playing against some of the best players in the ITA mountain region. Finishing the fall with an 8-2 record in singles, Beazley’s performance earned praise from Bogusz, who acknowledged the junior’s development. Finishing 8-6 while playing mostly No.5 last spring, Beazley’s improved play could help complete an incredibly solid roster. Dittmann was 15-1 and on a 13-game winning streak as he played atop the roster last spring, with Bland ending the season with a 14-3 record and Eillie Millard at 11-5, both mixing with n ° 2 and n ° 3 places. Dropped out in fourth place as a rookie, Neyestani was 11-7 and has yet to give up a set on her courts at Flagstaff en route to an 8-0 record. The Lumberjacks garnered eight of the nine first-place votes in the coaching poll, with each program’s coach not allowed to vote for their own team. Weber State won the other first-place vote among the nine-member conference, finishing with 54 points to edge East Washington’s 50 points for second place. The Wildcats reached the 2021 final in Phoenix, where they lost 4-2 to the Lumberjacks, the same score they beat the Eagles by in the semifinals. With the conference split into divisions last season, Eastern Washington took first place in the North Division while Weber State finished second in the South Division behind northern Arizona. Portland State, the second-ranked team in the North and fourth semifinalist in the 2021 Big Sky Conference tournament, placed fourth in the preseason poll with 38 points. Montana ranks fifth with 35 points, followed by 29 for Idaho, 21 for the state of Montana, 20 for the state of Idaho and 13 for the state of Sacramento to complete the poll.

