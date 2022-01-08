In praise of Sydney Sweeney’s Bodega haute couture photoshoots





Its official candle markets are disappearing and bodegas are making a comeback, at least in the fashion world. Last month, Bottega Veneta pushed Italian stores and merchandise with her Bottega for Bottegas holiday ad campaign, and now Sydney Sweeney is transporting that energy to Los Angeles, where she just hosted her second impromptu haute couture photoshoot. in a local store. Wednesday night Sweeney stepped out for EuphoriaIt’s a non-first in a personalized Miu Miu two-piece set, covered with beautiful crystal appliques. Omicron’s current push has precluded a typical premiere night, which under normal circumstances would likely have ended at an after party somewhere in the hills. Instead, HBO took the night away after the red carpet photoshoot, but it looks like Sweeney didn’t want the night to end. So, she grabbed celebrity favorite Amber Asaly photograph and walked over to a nearby store on Hollywood Boulevard. There, the two engaged in a photoshoot around the tourist destination. The result is a delightfully fun and comically contrasting set of shots. Sweeney looks like a classic ingnue, wrapping herself in a fur stole outside the Hollywood Wax Museum. Inside the souvenir shop, she uses her Miu Miu gloved hands to show off novelty license plates and to grab drinks from the fridge. Shelves of colorful embroidered LA hats provide the perfect backdrop to show off her all-white look, as she dramatically shows off on camera. It’s the contradiction between Sweeney, in her personalized French look and explosive beauty, and the everyday monotony of a Hollywood souvenir shop that makes photos so enjoyable. The actress seems very comfortable in the decor, despite the fact that she does not fit in anything. This isn’t the first time Sweeney has found herself overdressed at a local store. In fact, she made it a bit of a habit. After last year’s Golden Globes, the actress pulled her pink cloud up from a Ralph & Russo dress and walked to the nearest 7-11. This time, pictured by Sam Dameshek, Sweeney sipped a Big Gulp while posing on the concrete sidewalk, presumably because she couldn’t get the dress out the door. There is something so nice about seeing a robed Sweeney in the most pedestrian of places. Probably because who doesn’t want to stuff their face with junk food after a night of sneaking around in formal clothes and chatting? Sweeney takes the step that we all wish we could have left a night rubbing shoulders with the stars to catch a Slurpee and maybe Oreos, and look gorgeous while doing it.

