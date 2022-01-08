Physical shows dominate upcoming men’s week in Paris – WWD





PARIS – Louis Vuitton will host not one but two shows – at 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on January 20 – during the upcoming Paris Fashion Week for fall 2022 men’s clothing collections, where the majority of the season’s 77 events will be physical. . The final schedule released today by the Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion also revealed two notable dropouts: Vtmnts and Amiri, both of whom are making their debuts as planned this season. Rick Owens, Hermès, Dior, Ami and Y / Project will be among the 17 physical shows taking place January 18-23, as will newcomers Bianca Saunders, Egonlab and Rains. Jil Sander, Lemaire, Loewe, Wooyoungmi, Bluemarble and Kenzo are other famous names on the catwalk, for the first collection of its new artistic director Nigo. Presentations take the lion’s share, with 29 brands – including Courrèges, Casablanca and Issey Miyake – opting for this format to invite buyers and the press who will be in town for meetings, bringing the total of physical events to 46. 30 additional houses have chosen to remain digital only, including the Japanese label Sacai, which had not shown in Paris since the start of the pandemic. Chitose Abe’s label will return with a digital show on January 23 at 5:30 p.m. Due to the Louis Vuitton double release on January 20, Dries van Noten has moved the digital reveal of his collection to 7:30 p.m. on January 21. Only Yohji Yamamoto had not specified whether his show would have a physical component at the time of publication. As with previous phygital seasons, all events will continue to be presented on the federation’s digital platform, whether through live streaming or the release of fashion films and other creative formats. . It comes as the Parisian salon Man / Woman announced yesterday that it would forgo its January edition, due to the rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the country, which recorded a record 400,000 positive tests on January 3. In the meantime, the French National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, has passed a law approving the vaccine pass, which makes it mandatory to show proof of vaccination – and not just a COVID-19 test. negative – to access public places and transport. TO FIND OUT MORE, SEE ALSO: What events are postponed or canceled due to COVID-19? Vtmnts and Bianca Saunders to debut at Paris Men’s Week To watch: can Paris Fashion Week really become inclusive?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/fashion-news/fashion-scoops/paris-mens-fall-2022-definitive-calendar-physical-shows-dominate-1235027134/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos