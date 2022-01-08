Inside Julia Foxs’ dress up date with Kanye West





From dinner dates to play to dress up. After their first date in New York on Tuesday, Kanye West surprised new flame Julia Fox with a whole hotel suite full of clothes, as the Uncut Gems actress. shared in Interview Magazine Thusday. Celebrity favorite label Diesel provided the entire wardrobe for the high fashion couples, with a rep telling Page Six Style that Fox was offered 40 complete looks to choose from 10 from the Diesels Spring 2022 runway collection and 30 from its pre-fall 2022 program. After trying on dozens of designer clothes for her new boyfriend, Fox, 31, chose six outfits to keep, including one buttoned baby t-shirt with attached belt ($ 375) stylized with a loose jeans with integrated boots ($ 1,250). Most of the looks she’s tagged, including acid-washed leggings and a pair of denim jacket and pant sets covered in Swarovski crystal quilting, won’t be available for us mere mortals to buy before. February. Fox even came home with a pair of men’s motorcycle pants that she could ostensibly share with West, 44, who rapped of his black leather jeans on Yeezus 2013. Kanye, who has been friends with [Diesel owner] Renzo Rosso, admired [Diesel creative director] Glenn Martens is working and has followed the direction in which he is taking [the brand], told us the representative of the labels. Julia had worked with the brand in the past as well, so knowing her existing connection, Kanye felt it was an authentic match to dress her up in Martens runway pieces. Indeed, the actress starred in the Diesels Fall 2020 campaign alongside Gossip Girl star Evan Mock. It was every girl’s dream come true. It was like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got it all done on time, Fox wrote in his blog-style interview story, which was accompanied by a series of full photos. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like that on a second date? Or any date! she continued, adding that she was still in shock at the Grammy winners’ grand gesture. Since teaming up with West in Miami on New Years Eve, Fox seems to have developed a fondness for another of his favorite brands (and those of his ex Kim Kardashian): Balenciaga. Ahead of Tuesday night’s makeup edit, the brunette beauty had dinner with the musician at Carbone wearing a black leather coat, top and mini bag from the fashion house, as well as a pair of Meow thongs. Fox may have told Interview that she [doesnt] I knew where things were heading for her and West, but I was guessing there would be plenty of equally polarizing pants to come. Julia Fox donned a look of Kanye West’s beloved Balenciaga for her first date in New York with the rapper. KWJF / BACKGRID

