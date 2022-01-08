Fashion
Venus Williams’ EleVen Top Offers Y2K Fashion Update 58% Off
When we first heard this fashion of the year 2000 was coming back, we must admit, we were a little afraid. We immediately got flashbacks to wearing mini skirts over flared jeans, velor tracksuits, cheap colorful sunglasses, hideous patterns, trucker hats and everything low waisted. Don’t even understand We started on the mega-thin eyebrows and the irreparable damage they caused.
But we’ll say we’ve started to let go. We need to think less of dressing in a time capsule costume and more of a way to elevate and recreate trends from our younger years to the beauty of 2022. It also means mixing vintage (Yes, 2000 is in). vintage now) and modern aesthetics in one look rather than veering too far to one side or the other. It means grab a crop top like that!
This top comes from the lifestyle brand EleVen by the tennis legend Venus Williams, in collaboration with Carbon38. It’s made from a soft terry cloth that’s 80% cotton, and it’s on sale right now. We were so happy to find sizes still in stock!
This top is cropped around or above the belly button, taking inspiration from the baby t-shirts we loved at the turn of the millennium. We love the fact that it has long sleeves and we particularly appreciate the slits at the cuffs. Meanwhile, on the front you have hidden snap closures leading to a V-neckline and a spread collar!
The Peony version of this top is like the chic older sister of the pink velor zippers we used to wear back then. It takes this trendy Y2K fashion and updates it. Upgrades it. Shakes him up and turns him into something new. Something you! What’s even more exciting is that it also exists in white!
Another great thing about this top is that he can do anything. It’s fantastic for lounging on the couch, working from home (or both simultaneously), but it’s also ridiculously cute for going out and taking cute photos with friends. It goes with high waisted leggings, it goes with ripped jeans, it goes with mini skirts, it can even go with ultra baggy pants and platform boots. When we say we like the basics, this is the type of top we were talking about. Versatile but still breathtaking!
Her tops like that that remind you We that sometimes old trends come back, even though we usually view them with disdain, doesn’t always have to be a bad thing. Sometimes it can even give your wardrobe a boost!
Not your style? Shop more EleVen by Venus Williams here and buy more tops from Nordstrom here!
