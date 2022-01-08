Stabbing at the Adelphi hotel, “humiliating” outfit incident and horrific motorway accident





Hello, here are the latest lunchtime headlines from ECHO. ‘Screams’ heard near Adelphi hotel after man stabbed in stomach People have reportedly heard “screams” near the Adelphi Hotel after a man was stabbed in the stomach. Police were called to the scene on Ranelagh Street at around 2:40 a.m. on Friday, January 7. Emergency services responded and transported the victim to hospital with serious injuries. READ MORE:Live updates after stabbing outside Adelphi Hotel as police stand guard at gates Police have since arrested a 24-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, who were found at an apartment hotel on Fairclough Street, a short distance from the hotel. Read the full story here. Woman forced out of Liverpool club after humiliating incident in dress code





(Image: Kennedy News and media)

A woman was humiliated after her wardrobe malfunctioned with her 75 dress. Destiny Campbell’s dress fell apart at a party, forcing her to come home naked – only for the retailer to “imply she was fat” by saying she should have bought a size larger. She was forced to walk back to her hotel trying to protect her modesty in the dress after she suddenly collapsed as she stepped out on New Years Eve. The 21-year-old had traveled to Liverpool to celebrate the start of 2022, but just after midnight, less than two hours after putting on the chainmail dress, it started to fall apart . Read the full story here. Woman freed from car after terrible motorway accident





(Image: Northwest Highway Police)

Dramatic photographs have been shared revealing damage to a vehicle following an accident on the M6 ​​this morning. Miles of traffic have been reported as emergency services closed the northbound section of the highway between junction 26 (M58 Orrell Interchange) and junction 27 (A5209 Crow Orchard Road Standish). Northwest Highway Police shared the footage on social media as drivers were confirmed the M6 ​​would remain closed for most of the day. Read the full story here.

