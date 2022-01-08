Airport fashion: from Alia Bhatt to Harnaaz Sandhu, celebrities serve as travel inspiration





The key when it comes to airport fashion is finding the perfect balance between style and comfort. Too comfortable and you might end up looking awkward and too trendy, you might be too uncomfortable sitting on a four hour flight. And who better to be inspired by a perfect transit style than our favorite celebrities who make sure to serve us impeccable looks at the airport.

In 2022, be sure to travel in style. Keep up to date with new styles and trends by getting inspiration from these celebrities. Nikki Tamboli Nikki Tamboli looks cute-chic in this look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Nikki Tamboli wore a blue and white gingham skirt paired with a matching crop top. She added a white puffer jacket to ward off the cold and a Louis Vuitton satchel to accessorize. Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor are elegant but comfortable in their outfits. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ram Kapoor wore a relaxed polo shirt with blue jeans and classic white sneakers. Gautami Kapoor wore a coordinated yet relaxed look. She opted for black joggers and a matching t-shirt with sneakers. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor The favorite Bollywood couple in monotonous outfits. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt looked chic in an all-black outfit at the airport. She wore a casual black tank top with jeans and boots. She was seen wearing a bright orange tote to add a pop of color with a jacket. Ranbir Kapoor also opted for a monotonous outfit in olive green tones. He was wearing cargo pants and a sweatshirt. Boney kapoor Boney Kapoor traveling in a comfy navy blue tracksuit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Boney Kapoor was seen in a casual navy blue tracksuit at the airport. He paired it with casual brown sneakers that complemented the nude stripes of the tracksuit. Shweta Tiwari Shweta Tiwari in an all-white tracksuit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The key to fashionable travel – comfortable yet stylish. Shweta Tiwari looked comfy in this all white tracksuit. The actor paired it with a pair of sneakers and left his hair open. Govinda and Sunita Ahuja Govinda and Sunita looked smart. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja were seen at the airport in elegant but comfortable outfits. Govinda wore black skinny jeans with a white shirt and sleeveless jacket. He accessorized his outfit with a bold belt and sunglasses. Sunita was seen wearing a black bodycon dress with matching sneakers. She added a pink jacket just in case to complete her look. Dilip Joshi Dilip Joshi travels in style. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Dilip Joshi made a rare appearance at the airport, wearing a blue denim shirt with gray pants. He added a pair of brown leather sneakers to his casual and cool look. Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjeewere have been seen in trendy and contemporary outfits. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Gurmeet Choudhary wore an elegant printed jacket with black pants and sneakers. Her red socks added a fun element to the outfit and matched the colors of Debina’s outfit. Debina Bonnerjee, meanwhile, opted for a red sweatshirt with a shoulder bag over it. She paired it with stylish leather pants and black sneakers. Harnaaz Sandhu Harnaaz Sandhu is gorgeous in this look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu surely lives up to her title as she continues to serve up impeccable looks over and over again. She kept it chic and trendy in this green jumpsuit with a floral print and gold heels at the airport. For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

