Check here for dress code instructions and exam guidelines





The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) will conduct the first phase of the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) 2022 on January 8-9. at 3.30 p.m. on both days. SRMIST had released the SRMJEEE 2022 mock test on January 7, 2022, for a better understanding of the exam. Please note that only candidates who have taken the practice tests through SEB will be allowed to take the actual test. Read | SRM University AP Develops Environmentally Friendly Biofilm Using Fish Scale Waste For test takers who are ready to take the exam today and tomorrow, here are some dress code tips for things prohibited at the test center that candidates should remember. Exam Instructions Before the start of the exam, candidates must charge their laptop / desktop computer which should be equipped with a webcam. Additionally, applicants are advised to sit on a plain white background only. Since the exam takes place in online mode, just before the start of the test, the webcam will be activated automatically. There will be a proctor who will monitor every action of the candidate using an AI engine and webcam. Please note that “If your camera does not work, you will not be able to start the exam,” reads the instruction manual. The duration of the main exam is 150 minutes and all candidates are required to log in one hour before the test to complete certain formalities and read the test instructions. According to media reports, candidates should remember that once the test has started, the candidate will not be allowed to leave the test. Candidates should remember that a question will appear on the screen and the candidate must answer it or skip the same. However, after moving on to the next question, they will not be able to return to the previous one. There will be a shutdown password given in the instruction manual which must be entered after completing the test. Read | Start of registrations for the SRMJEEE 2022: from eligibility to the exam model through the steps to apply The not of the exam Candidates are kindly requested not to leave their seat or bring anyone into your room during the test.

Do not cover the camera or unplug any device while the exam is in progress.

The microphones will be automatically activated if the candidate is seen or heard speaking by someone.

The use of books and notes to answer questions is strictly prohibited. Dress code According to the varsity, applicants are asked to “make sure you are dressed formally.” Depending on the dress code for Varachity, male applicants may wear collared pants and shirts or t-shirts and shoes and socks. For applicants, the dress code is with Chudidar, Salwar Kameez, Sari, Collared Pants and Shirts or T-shirts and Dress Shoes Applicants who have hair beyond shoulder length must tie it up. Shirts / crop tops and low waist pants exposing body parts are prohibited for male and female candidates. In addition, clothes depicting illegal drugs, alcohol, foul language, vulgar racial / sexual suggestions are also not allowed. The SRMJEEE 2022 admission card has already been issued and applicants can download it from the official website https://applications.srmist.edu.in/btech. If applicants want more information, they can visit the official website atsrmist.edu.in. Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/education-career/srmjeee-2022-phase-1-test-check-here-instructions-for-dress-code-exam-guidelines-4634069.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos