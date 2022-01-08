Live Updates | Iowa’s No.1 men’s wrestling takes on Minnesota’s No.14

The Hawkeyes and Golden Gophers meet at 8:03 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

Max Murin, 141 pounds of Iowa, faces Wisonsins Tristan Moran in a wrestling match between No.1 Iowa and No.6 Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Murin a won by decision, 3-2, and the Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers, 32-3.

The Iowa No.1 men’s wrestling team will face the Minnesota No.14 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday night.

The Hawkeyes will be without Spencer Lee, a 125-pound senior. The reigning NCAA champion is out for the season. Lee announced on Jan. 1 that he would have his two ACLs surgically repaired.

Redshirt rookie Jesse Ybarra and real rookie Drake Ayala are the two wrestlers expected to replace Lee this year.

165 BOOKS: # 1 Alex Marinelli (IA) vs. Cael Carlson

A late withdrawal in the third period gave Alex Marinelli the advantage over unranked Cael Carlson on Friday night. The second challenged Marinelli in the fight, before the third period tied, 4-4. Marinelli ultimately won the game, 6-5, earning a decisive strikeout with around 47 seconds left in the bout.

Iowa 3, Minnesota 0

174 BOOKS: No.2 Michael Kemerer (IA) vs. No.23 Bailee O’Reilly

174-pound senior Michael Kemerer made his season debut at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday night. The oldest missed the Hawkeyes’ first six duels of the year.

The reason for Kemerer’s absence has not been disclosed. However, he wore a brace on his left shoulder during his match against Bailee O’Reilly.

Kemerer beat O’Reilly brilliantly, 9-2.

Iowa 6, Minnesota 0

184 BOOKS: No. 18 Abe Assad (IA) vs. Sam Skillings

Sophomore Abe Assad claimed his sixth victory of the season, beating Sam Skillings via a major 12-4 decision. Assad is now 6-2 on the year.

When the bells rang, Assad was only up, 11-4. A point for driving time was added to his total to help him make an important decision.

Iowa 10, Minnesota 0

197 BOOKS:No. 5 Jacob Warner (IA) vs. No. 30 Michial Foy

197-pound junior Jacob Warner defeated Michial Foy of Minnesota by decision 6-4 Friday night. Warner is now 6-1 this year.

Warner’s only loss this season went to Yonger Bastida of Iowa State, who is now ranked No. 14. Warner lost to Bastida, 4-3, at the Hilton Coliseum in Ames on December 5.

Iowa 13, Minnesota 0

TRUCK: No.6 Tony Cassioppi (IA) vs. No.1 Gable Steveson

Junior Tony Cassioppi suffered his second loss of the season on Friday night. Minnesota’s Gable Steveson sent Cassioppi off via a major 17-7 decision.

Cassioppi is now 0-5 in his career against Steveson, who won an Olympic gold in August.

Iowa 13, Minnesota 4

125 BOOKS: Drake Ayala (IA) vs. No.7 Patrick McKee

Real freshman Drake Ayala made his career debut in the black and gold jersey at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday night. Three-time state champion from Fort Dodge, Iowa, fell to All-American Patrick McKee by decision of 8-6.

Ayala has now lost three times to McKee this season. Ayala’s biggest loss margin against McKee is four. Its thinnest is one.

Iowa 13, Minnesota 7

133 BOOKS: 3 Austin DeSanto (IA) vs. Jake Gilva

Senior Austin DeSanto defeated Jake Gilva by decision 7-5. DeSanto is now 11-0 this season.

DeSanto’s two-point victory margin is tied for its slimmest of the year.

Iowa 16, Minnesota 7

141 BOOKS: No. 2Jaydin Eierman (IA) v. No. 19 Jake Bergeland

Senior Jaydin Eierman sent out Jake Bergeland by decision 6-2. Eierman is now 10-0 this year.

The Hawkeyes only scored bonus points in one of their games tonight.

Iowa 19, Minnesota 7

149 BOOKS: n ° 12 Max Murin (IA) against n ° 25 Michael Blockhus

Senior Max Murin defeats Michael Blockhus by decision 3-1. Murin was put out with less than 15 seconds left in the game.

After the first period, Murin was down 1-0. From that point on, Murin scored three straight points and held Blockhus scoreless.

Murin’s victory nabbed a duel victory for Iowa.

Iowa 22, Minnesota 7

157 BOOKS: No.12 Kaleb Young (IA) vs. No.4 Brayton Lee

Senior Kaleb Young fell to Brayton Lee by decision 4-3.

A late scramble near the limit nearly helped Young to a winning game. The team of officials did not award any points to Young.

Young is now 6-5 this season. His five losses came against opponents ranked in the top 15 by his weight.

FINAL:Iowa 22, Minnesota 10

