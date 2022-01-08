Fashion
Dua Lipa Dons Daring Cutout Strappy Kitten Heel Dress
Dua Lipa is back in a peek-a-boo look.
Artist Future Nostalgia posted a series of photos on his Instagram account on Thursday. She captioned the post not if Little Brothers Birthday Dinner as she celebrated her younger brothers’ 16th birthday. Lipa wore a black maxi dress with a high neckline for the event. Her dress featured several oval-shaped cutouts throughout the bodice as well as the back of the dress, similar to a combination which she wore in August 2021. She paired the bold dress with simple accessories including rings, earrings and a gold wristwatch. She also added a shimmering Balenciaga mini bag that contrasted with the look.
More news on shoes
The Grammy winner kept her heels relatively simple under her bold dress. She wore black strappy heels that featured a stocking whole kitten with its whole. Low heels, typically measuring 1 inch to just under 3 inches tall, were everywhere last spring as celebrities and shoe fans began to make a slow return to lifted shoes, but weren’t ready. to plunge back into imposing stiletto heels.
Beyond an award-winning musical career, Lipa is known to dip her toes into the fashion world quite often. Whether she’s sitting in the rows of the big catwalks during Fashion Month or picking out daring duds for red carpet appearances, she keeps things regularly exciting. the New Rules singer has already participated in campaigns for YSL Beaut and Fragrance, Adidas and Pepe Jeans, among others.
Its sets and style are attributed to the famous stylist Lorenzo Posocco. While Lipa is Posoccos’ main clientele, he has also worked with Troye Sivan and Alex Demie in the past. Most recently, Lipa signed on as a Puma Ambassador with a multi-year contract as she is the face of his female company.
Add a comfortable strappy sandal to your wardrobe with these kitten heels.
Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy now: Jeffrey Campbell Fluxx sandal, $ 130
Courtesy of Dillard
Buy now: Karl Lagerfeld Paris Demas Patent Leather Kitten Heel Sandals, $ 99
Courtesy of Target
Buy now: A New Day Annette Heels, $ 30
