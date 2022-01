Licorice Pizza is a 70s-style sun-bleached love letter

If there is justice in the world, Paul thomas anderson dreamlike love letter to the 1970s, Licorice Pizza, will finally win an Oscar for the director eight times nominated this year. The film takes its name from a famous California record store in the 1970s and is set in the San Fernando Valley, where Anderson grew up. This probably explains in part why to watch Licorice Pizza it’s like revisiting both the most embarrassing and the happiest moments of your own childhood. An intermittent romance between 15-year-old Gary Valentine (played by chip-off-the-old-block Cooper Hoffman) and his 25-year-old friend and business partner Alana (brilliantly played by Alana Haim), the film is quirky, scary and moving from start to finish. That said, Licorice Pizza should win awards on the sheer strength of its design. When Anderson makes a period movie, he stylizes it to perfection (sewing geeks around the world are still salivating over Daniel Day-Lewis’s costumes in Phantom thread) and Licorice Pizza is no exception. The wardrobe, from costume designer and longtime Anderson collaborator Mark Bridges, is seriously nostalgic, and there’s no shortage of 2022-worthy style lessons, either. MGM / Moviestore / Shutterstock The aforementioned charmer and chancellor Gary dresses beyond his years; reflecting an old soul and a budding entrepreneur in a teenage body. His collection of bright, at times almost alarming, button-up shirts are so central to the film that they practically constitute a third character. He wears about a half a dozen of them, and Bridges makes sure most of those shirts repeat themselves, like Gary just keeps pulling out his old favorites for important business meetings or potential dates with Alana. . Despite their muddy brown and acid green stripes, or their odd eggplant, purple, burnt orange prints, Garys shirts are eerily appealing with their easy fit, preppy look, and ’70s pointy collars. A summer staple for a few seasons now, and with oversized designs spotted across the Zegna, Gucci and Herms SS22 runways, this coming spring will be no different.

