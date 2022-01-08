Why is nobody getting dressed?





Earlier this week, I received a long-awaited shipment from my tailor: a new suit and a sports coat, perfect for a busy teaching and speaking schedule. But when I opened the box and unpacked the clothes, I couldn’t avoid a nagging question. With school schedules and in-person classes changing for weeks and maybe longer, why do I need these things? For those long days to argue with little kids between Zoom sessions, sweatshirts and jeans are surely more practical than flannel and tweed. I am not the only one who has doubts. Although sales picked up During the lull of last summer, retailers and formal clothing suppliers were hit hard by COVID. With more office work done remotely, there is less incentive to strain even from the waist down. And standards were changing even before video conferencing replaced meeting rooms. In 2019, the investment bank Goldman Sachs, a bastion of sartorial conservatism, abandoned its suit and tie requirements in favor of casual looks that identify the current generation of financiers as mightily as Gordon Gekko’s power fits. The seemingly overwhelming rise of the slob is hardly our biggest problem. Compared to the continuing pandemic, the massive wave of crime, inflation, and international competition, this isn’t even a problem at all. Yet I am convinced that sartorial degeneration contributes to the unease that is gripping American life today, or at least its professional classes. Looks like we just got out of bed makes us feel like we are still sleeping. And it’s bad for work, studies and social health in general. There are scholarships to support this conclusion. Over the past decade, a series of studies found that people think better when they dress. In analysis, the researchers argued that putting on formal clothing improved subjects’ cognitive test scores. Contrary to stereotypes of the neglected genius, in other words, wearing a tie makes you smarter.

Other studies have focused on social influences. People tend to respond favorably to high expectations of success. And in many situations, these expectations are associated with being well dressed. In one different experience, participants wearing formal clothes got better deals when negotiating with those who were dressed casually. Researchers believe this effect was linked to the power of clothing as a status symbol. I have noticed similar results among students. When they dress for class, whether it’s because they are on their way to internships or just on a whim, they stand straighter, pay more attention and are even more careful in their speech. The effect when they appear in pajamas is the opposite. Then they literally have a hard time staying awake (and not just during early morning classes). But anecdotes are not rigorously collected evidence, and the authority of social psychology research is, to put it charitably, doubtful. If I’m being honest, my main objection to relentless insecurity is aesthetics. Lounge wear, sports hobbies, and even chinos and polo shirts from many companies are just another form of ugliness in a pretty ugly world. Believe me, I know the objections. Tailored clothing made from natural materials can be expensive and delicate. Like the institutions in which it developed, older, more formal dress styles are linked to class, race, and gender in ways that some people find burdensome, offensive, or both. And under today’s conditions, the prospect of doing more than the bare minimum can seem overwhelming. When you’re staring at a screen most of the day, there’s even less of an incentive to wash off. But the habits we cultivate during this bizarre and indeterminate interlude are likely to stick with us even when it’s over. In terms of duration, intensity and number of casualties, the best historical analogies to the current situation may be the disruptions associated with major wars. During the last century, military conflicts have also been associated with aesthetic and social precariousness. World War I swept away the impractical equipment and frequent costume changes of beautiful eqoque. The Second World War popularized chinos, open collars and t-shirts which remain staples of the modern wardrobe. The Vietnamese experience helped legitimize long hair, beards, and other grooming practices once reserved for devoted bohemians. I can’t wait to wear my new jacket next week, even if it’s just to film lectures in my living room. The suit? You might have to wait a while in the closet. But even if it’s futile, I’m inclined to symbolically protest a future where businessmen show up to meetings in athletic shorts and lawyers plead their cases in sneakers. The truth, however, is that the future is Already there.

