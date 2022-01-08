Fashion
Young Derby woman humiliated as dress falls apart accuses retailer of ‘calling her fat’
A young Derby woman was left ashamed and humiliated when her evening dress tore at a nightclub accused a fashion store of “calling her fat” over the incident.
Destiny Campbell, 21, paid 75 for the dress which she said broke, forcing her to return to her hotel partially naked.
The only part of the Sorelle UK evening dress that remained intact was the neck and for part of the night, according to Destiny, one of her breasts was falling out.
However, when she contacted the company to complain, she said she was even more embarrassed when the company told her she should have gone “size up”.
Destiny, a size 10/12, started to feel insulted at this point.
Just after midnight that fateful evening, two hours after putting on the chain mail dress, she said it had started to fall apart.
She had traveled to Liverpool to celebrate with friends at a nightclub.
She said: “We went to the club and an hour and a half later my friend told me to look down and my breasts were falling out of the dress.
“I was trying to hold the stocking so my breasts didn’t come out.
“Suddenly the lower part of the skirt came off. Everything came apart, I’m not exaggerating.”
Fate decided to leave the crowded club while trying to protect her modesty.
“My friend left the club with me and I walked home practically naked, holding my breasts with my thong and my butt hanging down.
“Men were approaching me and trying to touch me. I was in a strange town and I was vulnerable. It was awful, everyone would have seen it. It was embarrassing and I felt humiliated.
Destiny, a sales and marketing consultant, paid 75% for Sorelle UK’s midsize silver dress in November and said she couldn’t wait to wear it but was bitterly disappointed.
Sorelle UK claimed it was not considered a manufacturing defect that the dress was “broken into several pieces” – and photos showed Destiny previously “very happy” with her purchase at the party.
It wasn’t until she threatened to take further action that she was promised a full refund.
Sorelle UK then confirmed that the dress would be discontinued.
Destiny has revealed screenshots of subsequent messages it exchanged with Sorelle UK.
The company, although they did not make a plus size in the dress, told her, “It is a rhinestone dress that should be handled with care and it should also be loose like in the photos of all models. on our website, we would have suggested to choose the size above.
“It also doesn’t tear like that into as many pieces as it doesn’t in the other photos.
“Unfortunately, this seems to have been dealt with heavily with [sic] and we cannot fix this problem. “
Destiny told Mark in messages, “Are you taking the fuck?
“Do I look like a fat person?” Oh my God. Basically you just called me fat which is so wrong.
“The dress came loose from me trying to hold everything together as I ran frantically home so people wouldn’t see me naked.
“As a supplier, you have a duty to make sure your dresses are made correctly and with care. I’m not an idiot and I know how to take care of a delicate dress, so don’t insult me.
“If you are not willing to give me a full refund, I will take this matter to court immediately and go through my bank to claim my money.
“I will also inform the public of the incident and that people should no longer buy from you.
“Don’t insult me by saying that I manhandled him when I just went to a club. You should be able to go to a club and dance normally or whatever and a dress doesn’t break you? That’s ridiculous.”
Sorelle UK replied: “We never said or implied that you were (sic) fat.
“You ordered a size M because we don’t make a big fit in this dress. The dress looks like it is ripped on one side only.
“The dress looks good on you and we will stop making this dress because of this accident.”
After several more posts and Destiny sharing their experience on social media, the retailer agreed to issue a full refund.
She said, “Are they trying to say I’m fat? They don’t know what weight or mental health issues I have. It’s not pleasant.
“I’ve gained weight since I was 18 but I’m not fat. I felt like they were saying I shouldn’t be carrying their stuff.
“They don’t even sell a size larger and the website doesn’t recommend sizing above it. I bought a stand and am a stand. It’s so unfair.
“People say that’s what happens when you buy a cheap dress – but it was 75.
“I knew I would be away for a long time because it was New Years Eve, so I felt pretty comfortable in the dress. I wanted to look pretty.”
A spokesperson for Sorelle UK apologized and blamed the initial responses to Destiny on a “temporary customer service agent due to Covid”.
They said: “We advised the customer like all businesses should that we suggest taking a size in this dress style as it is supposed to sag in the back as it has a hood like the models and all photos of our customers who are tagged on Instagram.
“Unfortunately we only go up to a size medium in this dress style because it fits very small and that’s all our supplier does.
To see all the most important and best stories first, sign up to read our newsletters here
Sources
2/ https://www.derbytelegraph.co.uk/news/derby-news/young-derby-woman-humiliated-dress-6461338
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]