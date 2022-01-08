The ABCs of men’s fashion: from David Bowie to Timothe Chalamet

Men’s fashion has seen a evolution worthy of analysis. Now, at a time when the expression of the genre transcends the catwalks, The book of men’s fashion compile from Key figures from A to Z in the fashion world for humans for 200 years.

New book and lots of history. (Photo: Ed. Phaidos)

The book brings together 126 designers, 96 brands, 35 photographers, 20 shoe designers, 18 accessory designers, 21 tailors, 15 editions, 13 models, 13 stylists and 7 illustrators, as well as art directors, writers, editors, hatters and textile designers.

The book of men’s fashion (Ed. Phaidon) compiles in a generous list the people who have inspired styles, not only renowned designers, but also representatives of all social spheres of the musician David Bowie to the footballer David Beckham, Leonardo DiCaprio or the very young Timothe Chalamet.

Timothée Chalamet, man of style. (Photo: EFE / EPA / VICKIE FLORES)

For: EFE Services

Memorable and meaningful images of its protagonists and the evolution of men’s fashion, which Jacob Gallagher, director of the magazine of In vacations From Journal The Wall Street Journal, prologue and defines as “a piece of eternal clay” that everyone helps to shape.

Read also: Timothe Chalamet was prompted for a total flowery look of Stella Mc Cartney

Legends like Paul smith or Giorgo Armani, or the great innovators of today like Ozwald Boateng, Alessandro Michele or Kim Jones, as well as pioneering brands like Bode, Sacai and Supreme, help to build a image of a new, different and also timeless man.

The book is an easy-to-read story featuring names that have contributed to the history of fashion, such as Dapper Dan or Manuel Cuevas, the tailor responsible for Johnny Cash’s signature black uniform, the most popular models. more current on the catwalks and the influencers to follow.

David Beckham is part of the book. (Photo: Instagram / @ tudorwatch)

But don’t forget that there have been “influencers” all along. In the century. 17th century Louis XIV made France the epicenter of glamor and excess. Was he who red heels popularized for gentlemen -that he saved in his ‘looks’ Palomo Spain, but not the same color. His taste for sartorial luxury has not wavered over the years, as evidenced by the painting Hyacinthe Rigaud painted for him, hanging in the Louvre.

Few people know that Napoleon already used local commerce and demanded that everyone in his court wear clothes made from French fabrics, it was also his wars (1803-1815) that popularized military uniforms.

Nothing less than in 1890 Thomas Burberry He sold his first trench coat and it was he who invented the trench coat during the First World War.

Di Caprio is another stylish man. (Photo: AP)

Among the curiosities that the book reviews, let us remember that the filmmaker Cecil beaton started working at the magazine Vogue American as a designer before devoting herself to fashion photography for this publication, as well as for Harper’s Bazaar Yes Vanity Lounge.

The bomber, so current garment, became popular in 1955 thanks to James Dean, since it was part of his wardrobe in the movie Rebel without cause, in which his image of a teenager, dressed in jeans with a white T-shirt, continues to make you sigh.

James Dean started the trend with his looks. (Photo: AP)

Identical to those generated by the French actor Timothée Chalamet (Dune, little women), a true fashion icon on the red carpets, where she does not hesitate to present herself with very unique clothes and combinations.

At the last MET Gala 2021, which he hosted, he wore a trackxedo (tracksuit + tuxedo) from Haider Ackermann in white, which she teamed with Converse sneakers.

The history and present of big names in menswear like Dsquared2, Tom Ford, the recently deceased Virgil Abloh, Jean-Michel Basquiat or Stephen Jones are part of the pages of The book of men’s fashion.

Virgil Abloh revolutionized men’s fashion. (Photo: REUTERS / Charles Platiau / File photo) For: REUTERS

In this paper, Gallagher concludes in his foreword that For years, menswear has been guided by the creative minds of the West. or genealogical families and notes that “a change from an unexpected place that acts like a revolutionary would be welcome.”

Follow us @estilotn and discover the latest fashion and beauty news.