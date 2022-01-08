Woman returns home “mostly naked” after her dress falls apart in nightclub

A woman was humiliated after her dress collapsed at a party, forcing her to walk home, barely able to cover herself.

But when she complained to the seller, she was told it would have been a good idea to buy a larger size.

Destiny Campbell returned to her hotel, pulling her dress tight around her and with her underwear showing after her dress suddenly collapsed on an outing on New Years Eve. The 21-year-old had gone traveled to Liverpool to celebrate the start of 2022 but said just after midnight, less than two hours after putting on the chain mail dress, it started to fall apart.

Destiny, who wears a size 10/12, quickly left the crowded club and rushed to her hotel while trying to protect her modesty, but says the only part of the dress that remained intact was the neck.

Destiny paid $ 75 for the silver dress in a size medium from Sorelle UK in November and said she couldn’t wait to wear it. But when the sales and marketing consultant contacted Sorelle UK for a refund, she said she was even more humbled when the company told her she should have gone ‘size up’.

Sorelle UK has claimed it was not considered a manufacturing defect that the dress had been “broken into several pieces” and the photos show the customer “very happy” with her purchase at a party before it happened. happen. He was later promised a full refund.

Destiny, from Derby, said: “I knew I would be away for a long time because it was New Years Eve so I felt pretty comfortable in the dress. I wanted to look nice. We went to the club and within an hour and a half of my friend told me to look down and my breasts were falling out of the dress, I was trying to hold the stocking so my breasts wouldn’t come out.

“Suddenly the lower part of the skirt came off. It all came apart, I’m not exaggerating. My friend left the club with me and I was walking home practically naked, holding my breasts with my thong. and my butt dangling. The men approached me and I tried to touch me. I was in a strange town and I was vulnerable. It was awful, everyone would have seen it. It was embarrassing and I felt humiliated.







(Image: Kennedy News and media)









Screenshots of messages exchanged between Destiny and Sorelle UK show that the company declares that it does not accept returns of worn items. The messages read: “This is a rhinestone dress which should be handled with care and it should also be loose according to the photos of all models on our website, we would have suggested choosing the size at It also does not tear like that into as many pieces as it does in the other photos. Unfortunately, this seems to have been dealt with heavily with [sic] and we cannot fix this problem. “

Destiny told the mark, “Are you pissing? Do I look like a fat person? Oh my God. Was running frantically around the house so people wouldn’t see me naked. As a supplier, you have a duty to make sure your dresses are made correctly and with care.I’m not an idiot and I know how to take care of a delicate dress, so don’t insult me.

“If you are not willing to give me a full refund, I will take this matter to court immediately and go through my bank to claim my money back. I will also let the public know about the incident and that people should not. buy from you again. don’t insult me ​​saying i handled it heavily when i just went to a club. you should be able to go to a club and dance normally or whatever and a dress won’t break you not? This is ridiculous. “









Sorelle UK replied: “We never said or implied you were fat. You ordered a size M because we don’t make a big in this dress. The dress looks ripped on one side only. The dress looked good on you and we will stop making this dress because of this accident. “

The retailer eventually agreed to issue a full refund. Destiny said, “If it’s so bad that you’re going to stop making, why can’t you send a refund? I never asked you to stop making the dress, I asked for a refund.”

Sorelle UK replied: “This will be dealt with for you, I can see a lot of people think we are wrong and I really apologize if this turned out to be totally wrong.”

Destiny said, “Are they trying to say I’m fat? They don’t know what weight or mental health issues I have. It’s not pleasant. I’ve gained weight since I was 18. years old but I’m not fat. I felt like they said I shouldn’t wear their stuff. They don’t even sell a size bigger and the website doesn’t recommend taking a size. bought a medium and am a medium. This is so unfair. The dress was not too small. I would not spend that much on a dress and was the wrong size. I bought the dress a month before so if it was too small, I had time to change it.

“They’re just apologizing. I’ve shopped at Sorelle before and it’s always been fine. They said they would take it off the website but I just wanted a refund and I don’t want that to happen. to another girl. “

Before wearing it in the evening, Destiny had only tried on the dress once before and said she loved it so much that she couldn’t wait to wear it again.

Destiny and a group of friends had booked an apartment in Liverpool as a special gift, but said the night was ruined when she was forced to leave. Destiny said: “I had spent hundreds on an apartment in Liverpool. I ordered the dress in November, tried it on once, then put it back in the box so I wouldn’t get involved. .

“I put on the dress and loved it and I trusted it. It was a beautiful dress and I was happy with it. I never felt the dress was too small or fragile. When I put it on I asked my friends if there was any other event where I could wear a dress like this again but I won’t be able to wear it now. People say it is what happens when you buy a cheap dress but it was 75. “

A spokesperson for Sorelle UK said: “We advised the customer, as all businesses should, that we suggest taking one size up in this dress style as it is supposed to fall to the back because it has a hood like the models and all of our customer photos that are tagged on Instagram Unfortunately we only fit a size medium in this dress style as it fits very small and that’s all our supplier does.

“The customer was obviously very happy with her purchase of the dress to receive it, take pictures and wear it on the NYE without any flaws. A manufacturing defect would have been a tear in the seam but the dress was then pulled and broken in. many pieces so it is not considered a manufacturing defect.

“However, we provided the customer with a full refund when this was passed on to a manager, the first responses were a temporary customer service agent due to Covid and we apologized for any misunderstanding, we have also discontinued this dress at because of that. “

