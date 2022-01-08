A&M Men’s Basketball hosts Arkansas at the Reed Arena on Saturday





The Aggies have won five straight games and are off to their best start since the 2015-16 season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas Men’s basketball Texas A&M welcomes the Arkansas Razorbacks to the Reed Arena at noon on Saturday for their home opener of the Southeastern Conference. The Aggies have won five straight games and are off to their best start since the 2015-16 season with a ledger of 12-2 (1-0 SEC). Texas A&M leads the SEC in 3-pointers at 38.4% and is one of the best teams in the country to force turnovers at 26%, which ranks ninth nationally and second in the conference. A&M won their conference opener in an exciting way in Georgia, 81-78. Marcus Williams buried the game-winning 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left to finish with 18 points left with five assists, a record for the team. Henry Coleman III led the Aggies with 23 points, scoring his second game this season with 20 or more. The Richmond, Va. Native had seven rebounds, a high for the team. Quenton Jackson has been an offensive catalyst and leads the team with 13.3 points per game. Williams ranks second at 10.6 and is the team’s top passer with 52 assists. Tyrece Radford leads the team in rebounds with 5.6 per game and is fourth on the team in scorers at 8.2. Coleman III is averaging 9.7 points and 5.2 rebounds. The Razorbacks enter the competition with a 10-4 (0-2 SEC) record and just lost 75-74 to Vanderbilt on Tuesday. JD Notae is boosting the offense with 17.8 points per game, while Chris Lykes is second on the team at 12.1. AuDiese Toney is averaging 11.4 points and 5.6 rebounds. Jaylin Williams is the team’s top rebounder at 8.3 points per game and adds 6.8 points. Holiday Hoops pricing is still in effect for the Saturday game, and fans can purchase tickets for as low as $ 5 at www.12thMan.com/MBBTickets. The Fan Zone will open at 11 a.m. at the north entrance of Reed Arena and will feature a mix of free food, arcade games, face painting for kids and more. Parking is free for fans with a valid Texas A&M parking permit or $ 5 cash.

