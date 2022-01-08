Newly launched brand, the Wakilisha collection, introduces African print to the bespoke costume set





Wakilisha Collection is a US-based company specializing in high-end African print bespoke suits, providing customers with a variety of boutique costume options as well as personalized and personalized solutions. The Represent collection is a new brand that is making waves in the high-end bespoke suits market. With its large catalog of various African print fabrics, the Wakilisha collection is committed to providing our customers with the finest and most stylish menswear products at very affordable prices. The brand was launched amid the growing trend of cultural appropriation, wishing to offer authentic and bespoke costumes worthy of representing the vibrant culture of East Africa. The founders of the Wakilisha collection are three Kenyans and an American who are committed to creating a comprehensive catalog of tailored suits and men’s clothing with exquisite African prints: “Our mission is to expand the overall perception of formal wear to include the bold and colorful prints of East Africa. Our hope is that through this unique and eclectic fashion expedition, we will establish a stronger bond between the homeland and the communities of the diaspora based on our mutual affection for this sartorial art ”, said the founders of the brand. The costumes from the Wakilisha collection are made, purchased and adapted in Kenya. The company strives to contribute to local communities and popularize the stunning indigenous cultural prints of the country. Wakilisha is a Swahili word meaning “to represent” in English. The origin of the company name is rooted in the strong sense of kinship between the founders and their commitment to represent Kenya and its communities. It is also important for the brand that the whole world has the opportunity to share this representation by purchasing genuine premium products. African print clothing made in Kenya: “With this brand, you will stand out and represent your culture, your heritage, your roots and much more. And for anyone who is not personally culturally affiliated, your support for these communities and your contribution against the exploitation and misappropriation of this print goes a long way. You too will be part of the performance. The Wakilisha collection is committed to sharing a piece of Kenyan history with its customers, educating consumers about the different fabrics used to make bespoke clothing. On the brand’s official website, consumers intrigued by African history can learn more about the origins of the Maasai, Kikoy and Kitenge fabrics on offer. The process for ordering costumes or separate costumes from The Wakilisha Collection is very simple: just select a print to buy, place your order, provide your measurements (either using measurements taken by a tailor or following easy self-measurement site instructions) and submission. Once the order is finalized, the costume making begins and consumers receive their order within 3-5 weeks. To celebrate the company’s launch, The Wakilisha Collection is offering free shipping on all orders for a limited time. Everyone has the opportunity to be a part of this unique and stylish trend by men’s fashion. More information on The Wakilisha Collection and African Prints products is available on the brand’s website official site and on their Instagram account @thewakilishacollection Media contact

Company Name: The Represent collection

Contact: Media relations

E-mail: Send an email

Country: United States

Website: https://www.thewakilishacollection.com

