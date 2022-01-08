Woman asks for more breast space in dresses after hysterical shopping failure





Woman went viral on TkTok after posting video wearing a purple dress so petite she forced her breasts to sit close to her neck, leaving her in stitches Video upload Video unavailable The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel Play now TikTok user laughs hysterically as she struggles to adjust to her dress

Ordering clothes online seems like a good idea until they arrive and they don’t match anything as expected. A woman went into hysterics when she tried on a new dress only to find that only one of her breasts could fit in it. TikTok user @symxsha ordered a stunning purple dairy style dress online and couldn’t wait to try it on. But the 20-year-old soon realized that both of her breasts couldn’t fit into the top of the dress, leaving her in a nervous breakdown. In a video that has been viewed over 10 million times on the app, she said, “I’m so sorry you must have seen this,” as she tried to hold back her laughter.













Picture: Tik Tok / symxsha)

She turned on the camera to show her followers what she was working with after trying to pull the dress tight on her. After readjusting the fabric off-screen and forcing her breasts into the top of the dress, she turned the camera back on to show off the final product. But as she tries to explain how she managed to fit both of her breasts into the dress, she starts laughing hysterically again at how bad it looks. "Can we ask the dresses to have more room for the breasts, PLEASE," she said. Since its publication, the video has been liked three million times and received 64,000 comments from people who laughed as much as it did. One person said, "I WAS LIKE 'WHERE IS THE OTHER ???' AND THEN I SEEN IT. " Another wrote, "Girl, they're in different area codes. " "I THOUGHT IT WAS A HERNIA," exclaimed a third. A few others said they also had the same problem trying to tuck into dresses, as one woman commented: "It was a little too easy to figure out. Please! Dresses with more space for the bust without trimming !! " And someone else said, "It happens to the best of us."

